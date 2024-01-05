NFL

NFL Games Own 93 Of Top 100 Most-Watched TV Broadcasts Of 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 231219130004 06 2023 nfl playoff permutations
rsz 231219130004 06 2023 nfl playoff permutations

The official yearly broadcast numbers are in for 2023, and the results prove once again that the NFL is king.

Professional football games have long been the most viewed television programs to be broadcast over American airwaves, but it has recently taken an even more dominant position, thanks in large part to added interest through gambling and fantasy sports.

NFL Dominates Airwaves Again In 2023

The numbers are impossible to deny, especially this past year. During the 2023 calendar year, of the 100 most-watched broadcasts anywhere on TV, 93 of them were NFL games (per Nielson).

But isn’t it like that every season? Not quite. Just one year prior, “only” 82 of the top 100 were NFL-related, and 75 the year before that. In fact, just five years ago, the number was all the way down to 61, showing the massive increase in interest in the sport in recent seasons.

All of the top 20 most-watched were NFL games. #21 was the State of the Union address, which was viewed on multiple networks. #45 was the Macy’s Day Parade. Three of the most-viewed broadcasts were college football games (#58, #71, #74). The Academy Awards came in at #60.

Perhaps surprisingly, episode 12 of Next Level Chef on FOX made the list at #92. But the fact that it was the lead-out to the Super Bowl makes it far more believable.

2024 Could Be A Down Year When It Comes To Football Viewership

Look for 2024 to be a bit different. It is, of course, an election year, meaning that there will be plenty of focus and attention on political happenings, which will certainly affect the television ratings numbers. There is also the added factor of the Olympics, which will have a high viewership for events such as the Opening Ceremonies.

The top four spots on the 2023 list were the Super Bowl and the most important of the playoff games. At #5 was the first regular season game, which was the afternoon contest on Thanksgiving between the Cowboys and Commanders. #10 was the Christmas Eve matchup between the Cowboys and Dolphins. The highest-rated non-holiday regular season game was the Bills vs. Eagles contest back in Week 12, which came in at #12 on the list.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 231219130004 06 2023 nfl playoff permutations
NFL

LATEST NFL Games Own 93 Of Top 100 Most-Watched TV Broadcasts Of 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024
Nathaniel Hackett jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett knows the offense has a lot that needs to be fixed for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024

Last season, the Jets finished 7-10 and missed out on the postseason. The team made some big changes in the offseason, mostly on offense. New York went out and acquired…

NFL Rookie Of The Year Odds
NFL
2023-24 NFL Rookie Of The Year Odds: Can Puka Nacua Overtake C.J. Stroud?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 05 2024

As Week 18 signals the climax of the regular season, all those futures bets fans wagered on prior to the start of the year are either dead in the water,…

Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders players are pushing for Antonio Pierce to be promoted to full-time head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers Injury Report: Baker Mayfield (ribs) is optimistic to play in Week 18 vs. the Panthers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
0deead8f89809d95932dbbfcccc31a49
NFL
NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. Needs 5 Catches In Week 18 To Make $500k
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
rsz dalvin cook
NFL
Will Dalvin Cook Make An Impact With The Baltimore Ravens?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
Arrow to top