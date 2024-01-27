NFL

NFL: Deebo Samuel On Injured Shoulder – “I Ain’t Protecting Nothing”

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to avenge their loss in last year’s NFC Championship Game, one that was marred by injuries and ended in a 31-7 beat down by the Philadelphia Eagles. They are relatively healthy this time around ahead of their contest against the Detroit Lions, though one of their star players was dinged up in the NFL Divisional Round game against the Packers.

NFL: Deebo Samuel Not Cautious About Shoulder Injury

But Deebo Samuel isn’t going to let his shoulder ailment keep him from going at 100% effort this Sunday.

Samuel is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, and a huge part of San Francisco’s offensive attack. He is used all over the field and is prone to making the big plays, and the difference in the team’s performance is glaring with and without his services. In games that Samuel has started and finished in 2023, the 49ers are 12-1. They are 1-4 when he doesn’t.

He’s hungry, as well. This will be the fourth NFC Championship game for San Francisco in the last five seasons, and they have just one Super Bowl appearance and no Lombardi Trophies to show for it. They have been the championship favorites for much of the season, and feel as though they are on the cusp of finally achieving their goals.

Injury Not As Bad As Previous Shoulder Ailment

Said Samuel about his injury situation ahead of the game with the Lions:

I ain’t protecting nothin’…Right when I figured out it wasn’t the same thing as the Browns game, it was kind of a relief to know it wasn’t a fracture. It was just like a deep bruise or whatever. But I’m talking about timeless hours in here, day in and day out, just to get where we’re at right now.

The former All-Pro wide receiver missed nearly three full games earlier in the season with a fracture in his shoulder, and San Francisco hit their only rough stretch of the season while he was out. But x-rays after the Packers game showed that the current injury wasn’t as serious, and Deebo Samuel has been removed from the injury report and will be a full go for Championship Sunday.

Samuel caught 60 passes during the regular season and amassed 892 receiving yards and scored 7 touchdowns. He added 225 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground as well.

The 49ers are currently listed as 7-point favorites over the Lions.

