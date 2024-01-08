NFL

NFL: Commanders Waste No Time Starting Their Head Coaching Search

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usa today 209293360
rsz usa today 209293360

The Washington Commanders have become one of the many NFL teams that will be looking for a new head coach this off-season. After a posting a disappointing 4-13 record in his fourth season at the helm, Ron Rivera was relieved of his duties late on Sunday night, ending a tenure that was filled with mediocrity until the final campaign’s failures, and the team is wasting no time in bringing in new candidates to interview for the vacancy.

Rivera never finished with a winning record in Washington. In 2020, his first season at the helm, the Commanders won the NFC East and hosted a Wild Card game, but they did so with a 7-9 record on the year. They went 7-10 and 8-8-1 in the next two seasons and in the middle of the pack in the NFL standings, but they fell flat in 2023, and it has cost Rivera is job.

NFL: Commanders Interview Candidates For Vacancies

The Commanders have wasted no time putting together a list of potential candidates for interviews, both for the coaching spot and the general manager position. Adam Schefter fired off a series of tweets on Monday morning, detailing which guys Washington is planning on hosting for a visit:

Raheem Morris

He has been around the NFL for many years in different coaching positions, and Morris spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He has head coaching experience, manning the job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011 and posting an overall record of 17-31. Morris also served as interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Anthony Weaver

He got his start in the college coaching ranks under Urban Meyer, and has worked under guys like Rex Ryan and Bill O’Brien during his time in the NFL. Weaver has been with the Baltimore Ravens for the last three years, working as the defensive line coach, and was named the associate head coach for 2023.

Adam Peters (GM)

Peters has been around the NFL for 21 seasons, and just finished his third as the assistant general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the previous four years as the vice president of player personnel, and was with the Denver Broncos for eight years before that.

Washington Will Have Draft Capital To Work With

Whichever candidate steps in and fills either of the jobs will have some firepower to work with in his first off-season. Due to their poor record this season, the Commanders will have the rights to the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they are widely projected to take quarterback Drake Maye with the selection, should they stay put.

Washington will have the second-most “power” in the 2024 Draft, behind only the Cardinals, according to Tankathon.

There may be other available jobs that feature more roster structure than there currently is with the Commanders, but the opportunity to build from the ground up under new ownership could make it at attractive destination.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usa today 209293360
NFL

LATEST NFL: Commanders Waste No Time Starting Their Head Coaching Search

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ DC Wink Martindale is expected to return in 2024 along with OC Mike Kafka
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024

It’s safe to say that the 2023 season did not go the way the New York Giants hoped it would. In 2022 the team went 9-7-1 in Brian Daboll’s first…

Scott Fitterer Panthers pic
NFL
Carolina has fired GM Scott Fitterer after three seasons and an embarrassing 2-15 record in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024

No team in the NFL had as disastrous of a season as the Carolina Panthers had in 2023. They went 2-15, the worst record in the league by two full…

Ron Rivera Commanders pic
NFL
The Washington Commanders have fired Ron Rivera after four seasons as head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
Arthur Smith Falcons pic
NFL
Falcons’ Arthur Smith was fired after three straight losing seasons with Atlanta
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
rsz demico ryan cj stroud celebration
NFL
The Houston Texans Are The AFC South Champions
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 07 2024
79b90e00 ad94 11ee a3b3 e5f133ea1167
NFL
Lions Injury Report: LaPorta Ruled Out After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 07 2024
Arrow to top