For the team to take a step in the right direction, head coach Ron Rivera had to go. It was announced this morning that the team is firing Rivera after four seasons, He finished with a 26-40-1 record as Washington’s head coach. After new ownership took over in 2023, Rivera’s fate was all but sealed.

Rivera did not have a winning record in his first three seasons. He was already on the hot seat to start 2023. The veteran head coach would have needed a lot to retain his job. After going 4-13 in 2023, owner Josh Harris had no choice but to fire Rivera. He ended his coaching career with the Commanders on an eight-game losing streak. However, that did land Washington the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who will be the next head coach of the Commanders after Ron Rivera’s firing?

More coaching changes: the Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/4Ri6NQsNLv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024



In four seasons as head coach of the Commanders, Ron Rivera never finished with a winning record. He was 8-8-1 in 2022 but failed to make the postseason. Washington did win the division in 2020 at 7-9 but lost to the eventual Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers in the first round. When he was hired by the Commanders, the team needed stability and he brought that at first. However, that all fell apart after their disastrous 2023 season.

This year, the team went with Sam Howell as their starting QB. In 17 starts this season, Howell led the NFL in interceptions (21) and sacks (65). All the blame can not be put on Howell, but the team may need to address their QB situation this offseason. That’s why owner Josh Harris is making a blockbuster move to help improve the franchise. He’s hiring former Warriors GM and ESPN analyst Bob Myers along with former Vikings GM Rick Spielman. They’re being brought in to help find a new head coach and head of football operations.

We’ve parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/wTKnbgj0GU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2024



The offseason is going to be an important time for the Commanders as a franchise. They need to hire the right head coach if the team wants to be competitive in 2024 and beyond. Washington was far from that in 2023, finishing the season on an eight-game losing streak. Josh Harris knows how dysfunctional this franchise has been before he took over. He is now trying to clean up the mess Dan Snyder left behind. That all starts with finding the right head coach for next season.