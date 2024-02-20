The Kansas City Chiefs solidified their status as an NFL dynasty in early February when they took down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now on pace to potentially be considered the greatest ever, and Andy Reid has placed himself in the conversation of greatest coaches in the history of the game.

But that doesn’t mean that the team won’t have things to work on during the off-season. There were some noticeable holes in the Chiefs’ attack during the regular season, and though Mahomes and a top-tier defense were able to cover up the shortcomings, the front office will have some things to address in the coming months.

NFL: 3 Questions The Chiefs Must Answer This Off-Season

Here are three questions that the Kansas City Chiefs will have to answer this NFL off-season:

1. Will They Re-Sign Top Defenders?

As was the case last year, Chris Jones will be looking for a new contract. One of the best defensive players in the league proved that notion again this past season, and played a key part in Kansas City’s run at a championship in each of the last two seasons. He will demand top-dollar on the open market, but the team could be looking to allocate their resources elsewhere.

But he won’t be alone. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is set to be a free agent this spring, and the only safety under contract for 2024 is Bryan Cook. They probably still have another year before they need to negotiate with Trent McDuffie, but the cornerback opposite is now wildly underpaid at $3.8 million for 2024.

Due to his 2023 cap number, Chiefs DL Chris Jones’ projected franchise tag would be $32 million – instead of the regular $19.7M – making him an unlikely tag candidate. https://t.co/0bLVyZZgsm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2024

2. Which Wide Receiver(s) Will They Go After?

They were crowned Super Bowl champions, but the Chiefs had issues with their wide receiver group all season long. Because of drops and general miscues, the unit was berated in the media and rightfully so, but were able to right the ship when it mattered the most.

They’ll still look to upgrade at the position this offseason. We likely won’t see Mahomes with such a poor group of skill players as we saw in 2023, and there could be some big name targets that will be available on the open market. Mike Evans could be a target and Tyler Boyd could become available, or there could be some top-tier options that become available via trade.

3. How Much Is Creed Humphrey Worth?

The former second round pick has been a Pro Bowl center each of the last two seasons, and Humphrey is a big part of the success of the team’s attack as the anchor of the offensive line. He will be entering the final year of his contract in 2024, and will make just $1.7 million for his elite services.

If they are unable to take care of Chris Jones on the defensive line, then the saved money would likely be allocated to locking in Humphrey for the future.