The Los Angeles Chargers became the third team to fire their head coach during the 2023 NFL season. Brandon Staley began the year on the hot seat after the team’s monumental collapse in the playoffs last season, but there were hopes that the team’s talented roster would be enough to make some noise in the AFC. That never really came to fruition as the Chargers started out with a 2-4 record, and they haven’t done a whole lot of winning since.

NFL Teams Will Be Interested In Harbaugh This Off-Season

The #Chargers have interest in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, per sources. It’s unclear if the feeling is mutual, as Harbaugh gets set to coach the Wolverines in their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Discussing right now on the @BleacherReport app. pic.twitter.com/reNtcFbZ9t — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 20, 2023

The losing became too much for ownership, and last Thursday was the icing on the cake.

In the Chargers’ most recent contest, they were outscored 63-21 by the Raiders, just a week after Las Vegas participated in the lowest scoring game in NFL history and mustered 0 points. The shellacking was an embarrassment, and the last straw for Staley’s career with the team. The following morning, he was relieved of his duties after going 24-24 through nearly three full seasons.

It is unlikely that Staley gets another head coaching job, given his questionable resume and his obvious results from his time in Los Angeles. But the Chargers will be making moves in order to find their next lead man, and there are some big names that are already being floated in the rumor mill.

Bill Belichick is actually the odds-on leader to be the next head coach of the Chargers, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline. But coming in with the 5th-shortest odds of any other candidate is current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Issues At Michigan Have Clouded The Future

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Chargers have interest in hiring #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as their next HC, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/qCxawozBw9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 20, 2023

Harbaugh’s success in the NFL is no secret. He led the 49ers on one of the team’s more successful runs in recent memory, going 49-22-1 in a four-year span, which included three straight NFC Championship game appearances. His relationship with the higher ups within the 49ers organization ultimately cost him his position, and he has been at Michigan pretty much ever since.

But there have been issues with Harbaugh at the university this year, and his future with the program is all but guaranteed. The two sides will likely work it out, and he should remain a college coach, but there will be plenty of NFL teams that come calling.

One of the teams is going to be the Chargers, at least according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The report says that it is unclear if there is a mutual interest coming from Harbaugh’s side, and there likely won’t be any movement on the front as the coach gets his team prepared for the college football playoff.

