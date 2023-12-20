NFL

NFL: Chargers Will Have Interest In Jim Harbaugh As Next Head Coach

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jim harbaugh 1
rsz jim harbaugh 1

The Los Angeles Chargers became the third team to fire their head coach during the 2023 NFL season. Brandon Staley began the year on the hot seat after the team’s monumental collapse in the playoffs last season, but there were hopes that the team’s talented roster would be enough to make some noise in the AFC. That never really came to fruition as the Chargers started out with a 2-4 record, and they haven’t done a whole lot of winning since.

NFL Teams Will Be Interested In Harbaugh This Off-Season

The losing became too much for ownership, and last Thursday was the icing on the cake.

In the Chargers’ most recent contest, they were outscored 63-21 by the Raiders, just a week after Las Vegas participated in the lowest scoring game in NFL history and mustered 0 points. The shellacking was an embarrassment, and the last straw for Staley’s career with the team. The following morning, he was relieved of his duties after going 24-24 through nearly three full seasons.

It is unlikely that Staley gets another head coaching job, given his questionable resume and his obvious results from his time in Los Angeles. But the Chargers will be making moves in order to find their next lead man, and there are some big names that are already being floated in the rumor mill.

Bill Belichick is actually the odds-on leader to be the next head coach of the Chargers, according to the oddsmakers at BetOnline. But coming in with the 5th-shortest odds of any other candidate is current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Issues At Michigan Have Clouded The Future

Harbaugh’s success in the NFL is no secret. He led the 49ers on one of the team’s more successful runs in recent memory, going 49-22-1 in a four-year span, which included three straight NFC Championship game appearances. His relationship with the higher ups within the 49ers organization ultimately cost him his position, and he has been at Michigan pretty much ever since.

But there have been issues with Harbaugh at the university this year, and his future with the program is all but guaranteed. The two sides will likely work it out, and he should remain a college coach, but there will be plenty of NFL teams that come calling.

One of the teams is going to be the Chargers, at least according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The report says that it is unclear if there is a mutual interest coming from Harbaugh’s side, and there likely won’t be any movement on the front as the coach gets his team prepared for the college football playoff.

If Jim Harbaugh were t0 return to the NFL, would it be with a team like the Chargers? Or perhaps he’d be a better fit for the Raiders. Or maybe even the Cowboys?

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic 1
NFL

LATEST Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16 against the Steelers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 20 2023
i 1
NFL
Ravens Depth Chart: Melvin Gordon Signs To The Active Roster
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 19 2023

Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.   We have signed RB Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad to…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
NFL
The Baltimore Ravens Can Clinch The AFC North This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023

During the first portion of the season, the race for the AFC North crown was hotly contested. At the conclusion of Week 10, all four teams had a winning record,…

dims.apnews 3
NFL
The Miami Dolphins Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Hopes To Play Until He Is At Least 42 Years Old
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023
1765378358.0
NFL
Taylor Heinicke Will Start For The Atlanta Falcons In Week 16
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 19 2023
rsz 18638322440
NFL
NFL: Two Important Games For Draft Positioning In Week 16
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023
Arrow to top