NFL Odds: Will Bill Belichick Be The Chargers Next Head Coach?

After a rocky first 14 games of the season, the Los Angeles Chargers made a change at the head coaching position on Friday. The day after a 63-21 beat down at the hands of the division rival Raiders, Brandon Staley was fired after nearly three full seasons on the job. It was a move that was predicted, as Staley had been on the hot seat all season long, and it finally came to a head after the team’s Week 15 contest.

NFL Odds: Belichick Has Best Chance Of Being Chargers Next Coach

we have parted ways with Head Coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 15, 2023

There will be a good amount of head coaching openings this coming off-season. The Panthers, Raiders, and Chargers have all fired their lead men during the season, and there could be others like the Patriots, Commanders, or even Cowboys that may be in need. But of them, Los Angeles has one of the better rosters and certainly the most talented quarterback of the bunch, and it may be one of the more attractive jobs during the coming coaching cycle.

So who are the most likely candidates to take over the job? Here are a few of the more interesting options on the board at BetOnline:

Bill Belichick +300

The leader in the clubhouse and one of the biggest names to follow this off-season is Bill Belichick. The Patriots are one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2023, and it has been rumored that owner Robert Kraft has already made the decision to fire Belichick at the end of the season. The all-time great coach is still shooting for the all-time wins record, but his old-school coaching style could make certain teams hesitant to bring him on.

But the oddsmakers at BetOnline believe that the Chargers would hire him, and gave him the shortest odds of any name on the board.

Kellen Moore +500

If the Chargers decide to hire from within, they could give current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore his first head coaching job by promoting him. It doesn’t seem like Moore’s presence was much of a difference-maker in his first season with Los Angeles, but he was once considered one of the up-and-coming coaches in the league during his time with the Cowboys. He has the 3rd-shortest odds of any candidate on the board.

Jim Harbaugh +900

Be prepared to see Harbaugh’s name linked to every head coaching vacancy in the NFL this coming off-season. The Michigan head coach had a tumultuous season and has come under scrutiny over the past few months, leading some to believe that his future with the university could be in question. If he were to test the NFL waters, he would likely have his pick as to which of the open jobs he wants to take, and the Chargers could be near the top of that list.