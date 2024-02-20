At 13-4 this past season, the Ravens finished with the best record in the AFC. That gave Baltimore a bye in the first round of the playoffs. After that, they hosted the Texans in the divisional round and won. Next up for the Ravens was a home game vs. the Chiefs. A trip to Super Bowl 58 was on the line.

Unfortunately, the Ravens lost 17-10 to Kansas City and their incredible run came to an end. This offseason, Baltimore has several players from their team that need new contracts. However, one NFL insider believes the Ravens could target a free agent RB this offseason. Who could Baltimore be targeting?

Are the Ravens going to go after one of the top free-agent RBs this offseason?

-Baltimore Ravens Which RB would you like these teams to sign in free agency? — Moody (@EricNMoody) February 7, 2024



Gus Edwards, Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham Jr., Geno Stone, and several others are all free agents this offseason for the Ravens. The team needs to address the players they have in-house before they go spending money elsewhere. Once they figure out who they want to keep, then hitting the open market for a potential RB would be much easier. March 11th is the start of the first legal tampering period in the NFL. That is when Baltimore could start contacting free agents.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that sources have told him the Ravens could target an RB with “pedigree” this offseason. Luckily for Baltimore, there are plenty of RBs this offseason who fit that mold. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, D’Andre Swift, and Josh Jacobs are all set to be free agents heading into the 2024 season. The Ravens have five solid options if they were to choose one of the RBs listed. Who would be the best fit alongside Lamar Jackson in the backfield?

Update: The Baltimore Ravens are expected to show interest in FA RB Derrick Henry, according to multiple reports. — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) February 19, 2024



Baltimore’s defense was strong in 2023 and so was their offense. However, they only managed to score 10 points in their biggest game of the season. That speaks to how good the Chiefs were in the AFC Championship. A star RB might take Baltimore to the next level on offense. We’ve seen the team use a running back by committee strategy in the past. Baltimore could take a different approach this offseason and sign an RB who can be on the field for all three downs. Only time will tell what the Ravens plan to do this offseason.