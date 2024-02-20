NFL

Sources say the Ravens could look to add a star RB through free agency this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Derrick Henry Titans pic
Derrick Henry Titans pic

At 13-4 this past season, the Ravens finished with the best record in the AFC. That gave Baltimore a bye in the first round of the playoffs. After that, they hosted the Texans in the divisional round and won. Next up for the Ravens was a home game vs. the Chiefs. A trip to Super Bowl 58 was on the line. 

Unfortunately, the Ravens lost 17-10 to Kansas City and their incredible run came to an end. This offseason, Baltimore has several players from their team that need new contracts. However, one NFL insider believes the Ravens could target a free agent RB this offseason. Who could Baltimore be targeting?

Are the Ravens going to go after one of the top free-agent RBs this offseason?


Gus Edwards, Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham Jr., Geno Stone, and several others are all free agents this offseason for the Ravens. The team needs to address the players they have in-house before they go spending money elsewhere. Once they figure out who they want to keep, then hitting the open market for a potential RB would be much easier. March 11th is the start of the first legal tampering period in the NFL. That is when Baltimore could start contacting free agents.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that sources have told him the Ravens could target an RB with “pedigree” this offseason. Luckily for Baltimore, there are plenty of RBs this offseason who fit that mold. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, D’Andre Swift, and Josh Jacobs are all set to be free agents heading into the 2024 season. The Ravens have five solid options if they were to choose one of the RBs listed. Who would be the best fit alongside Lamar Jackson in the backfield?


Baltimore’s defense was strong in 2023 and so was their offense. However, they only managed to score 10 points in their biggest game of the season. That speaks to how good the Chiefs were in the AFC Championship. A star RB might take Baltimore to the next level on offense. We’ve seen the team use a running back by committee strategy in the past. Baltimore could take a different approach this offseason and sign an RB who can be on the field for all three downs. Only time will tell what the Ravens plan to do this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL

LATEST Sources say the Ravens could look to add a star RB through free agency this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2024
Gabe Davis Bills pic
NFL
Has Gabe Davis hinted that he will not be returning to the Buffalo Bills in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2024

For the last four seasons, WR Gabe Davis has played for the Buffalo Bills. He was a 4th round draft pick by general manager Brandon Beane in 2020 out of…

Kyle Juszczyk 49ers pic
NFL
This eight-time Pro Bowler could be asked to restructure his contract this offseason for the 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 20 2024

At 12-5, the 49ers finished as the best team in the NFC in 2023. After two tough playoff wins, San Francisco found themselves in a familiar spot. They returned to…

rsz xgn0zulytpurzajyuauj
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions That The Kansas City Chiefs Must Answer This Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
17081710324867
NFL
NFL: Justin Fields Is No Longer Following The Chicago Bears On Instagram
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
rsz i7
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions The San Francisco 49ers Must Answer This Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
rsz usatsi 21958350
NFL
NFL: Could Jets Bring In Sam Howell To Back Up Aaron Rodgers In 2024?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 19 2024
Arrow to top