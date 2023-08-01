NFL: 3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

NFL running backs have been in the news plenty lately. There are big name players and producers who are fighting for what they believe to be fair wages and contracts, only to be stifled by teams unwilling to allocate big bucks to the position. One of the biggest names being affected is Indianapolis Colts back Jonathan Taylor, who requested a trade this past week.

Could Taylor Be Dealt Before The Season?

“Jonathan Taylor issued a statement on April 19th saying he was all in before he switched agents.. This tactic he’s using right now isn’t smart and Jim Irsay isn’t gonna budge”@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YvIiz9Brus — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 1, 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay says that he has no plans of dealing Taylor any time soon. He was the most productive running back in the NFL two seasons ago, leading the league in yards, attempts, and touchdowns. He has been the centerpiece that the franchise has been attempting to build around since his big year, though he suffered a setback due to injuries in 2022.

Jonathan Taylor continues to be regarded as one of the top players at his position, and there will be teams that will come calling that will be willing to discuss a long-term deal with him. Who might they be? Here are some of the teams that could potentially be in talks with the Colts about Taylor’s services:

3 Teams That Could Have Interest In Jonathan Taylor

Miami Dolphins:

The Dolphins have a stable of running backs that they should feel comfortable entering the season with, but they have shown that they are willing to do whatever it takes to put together a Super Bowl contender.

Taylor would certainly fit into the offense that is looking to improve its run game this upcoming year, but the money will be the issue. The team has already flirted heavily with free agent running back Dalvin Cook, who is reportedly asking for a bigger pay day than Miami is willing to give out. Taylor is a full three years younger, but will likely demand more money per year.

Chicago Bears:

Even after the off-season of spending, the Bears have some of the most available cap space of any team in the NFL. The team’s head coach knows the running back from his days as the Colts defensive coordinator. But would Taylor fit in to what Chicago is trying to do?

The Bears already have a solid group of running backs, and Justin Fields has developed into a dual threat quarterback that will likely take away rushing attempts from the rest. The team has been aggressive in re-tooling its roster for the upcoming season, but an acquisition of Taylor seems unlikely given the circumstances.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

If there is one team that needs immense backfield help, it is the Bucs. The team had the worst rushing attack in the NFL last season, but they’ll be under new direction with a new offensive coordinator coming to town. Could Taylor be an option for them? Tampa Bay doesn’t have a lot of money for the current season, but they are in good shape financially down the road.

