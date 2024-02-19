The 2023 NFL season didn’t go quite the way that the New York Jets had hoped it would. After an offseason full of hype and hope, the excitement was dashed after just a few plays, when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, and a similar story of a talented team lacking a true quarterback played out yet again.

NFL: 3 Questions The Jets Must Answer This Off-Season

Former #Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum suggesting Russell Wilson is “a great fit” to backup Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/kWsqBYt2kp — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 19, 2024

Rodgers has his eyes on returning to full action for the 2024 season, which will obviously give the team a boost and upgrade over the quarterback carousel that they’ve endured recently. But his presence alone won’t be enough for New York to be one of the top teams in the AFC. There are other holes to fill and positional units to improve, and the team faces a long off-season in rebuilding the excitement that was captured last year.

Here are three questions the Jets must answer during the 2024 offseason:

1. Who will back up Aaron Rodgers?

A question that should have probably been asked last year will be one of the biggest focal points for the Jets this NFL off-season. All signs point to Zach Wilson being left out of their 2024 plans, as that three-year experiment has seemingly come to a bitter end. There will be some quarterbacks on the open market that would be viable backups for Rodgers, including names like Ryan Tannehill and Sam Darnold.

Of course, New York hopes that a backup QB would only see the field in clean up duty or garbage time.

2. Can the offensive line be fixed?

New York’s offensive line was a question mark heading into 2023, and they proved that notion correct by forcing Rodgers into pressure and an injury within the first few plays. In order to keep him upright in 2024, things will need to improve up front. The unit is relatively cheap in comparison to the defensive line, so the front office could be looking to allocate some extra funds to shoring up the wall meant to protect their prized quarterback.

3. Will a big name WR be targeted?

It wasn’t easy trying to catch passes from Zach Wilson in 2023, but Garrett Wilson managed to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark. Unfortunately, their next-leading wide receiver, Allen Lazard, racked up just 311. There will certainly need to be an upgrade to the weapons arsenal for Rodgers in 2024, and there are some big name wideouts who figure to be free agents this spring. Could New York go after someone like Mike Evans?