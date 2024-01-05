Last season, the Jets finished 7-10 and missed out on the postseason. The team made some big changes in the offseason, mostly on offense. New York went out and acquired four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Their offense was supposed to be explosive in 2023. However, that all changed in Week 1 when Rodgers tore his Achilles and was lost for the season.

The Jets were forced to start Zach Wison at QB for a majority of the season and their offense never found any rhythm. New York will miss the playoffs again in 2023 and they’ll look to hit a restet in 2024. Aaron Rodgers will be back and that should help out offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He knows that changes need to happen before next season to make sure their offense is always in a position to be successful.

What can Nathaniel Hackett do to make sure the Jets can function as an offense next season?

Nathaniel Hackett on Breece Hall: “ I don’t think I was ready for him to be as productive as he was in the pass game. That’s something that has added a whole dimension to things that we can do.” #Jets — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 4, 2024



After the season they’ve had in 2023, Jets fans have to be furious with the recent quote from Nathaniel Hackett. He was asked to describe how he thought Breece Hall played this season. Surprisingly, Hackett said, “I don’t think I was ready for him to be as productive in the passing game.” This was certainly a shocking answer, to say the least. How was he not able to adapt to the production Hall had this season?

Hall had the second-most catches (74) and the third-most receiving yards (579) on the team this season. Even with all that production, he was still underutilized by Hackett on offense. That is just one small example of how Hackett did nothing to help the Jets on offense in 2023. Somehow, the team has already announced that he will be back in 2024. Hackett is lucky that Rodgers is coming back as well. Otherwise, he may have been looking for a new job this offseason.

#Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett provided an absolutely bizarre answer when asked to describe Breece Hall’s season: ‘I don’t think I was ready for him to be as productive as he was in the pass game’ 🤨 ‘That has added added a whole dimension to things that we can do. Lining up at WR,… pic.twitter.com/QkpJDIIVRU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 5, 2024



New York’s offense averaged (15.7) points per game in 2023, the fourth-worst in the NFL. Their (178.1) passing yards per game is the third-worst in the league in 2023. Additionally, their (91.4) rushing yards per game is the fifth-worst in the league. Safe to say that the Jets need Aaron Rogers to breathe some life back into the offense in 2024. It was another disappointing season for the Jets in 2023.