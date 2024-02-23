NFL

NFL: 3 Questions That The Chicago Bears Must Answer During 2024 Off-Season

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears
rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears

The Chicago Bears had mild expectations going into last NFL season. It would be the third year in the league for quarterback Justin Fields, who was provided with some legit weapons and targets while seeing consistency within the coaching staff, and there was plenty for him to prove to the franchise with his play.

Somehow, there seem to be even more questions as we head into the 2024 off-season. They had a nice run at the end of the year, but Chicago was 2-7 at one point in the season and finished well out of any playoff position, and Fields wasn’t particularly impressive in his “prove it” campaign.

NFL: 3 Questions For Chicago Bears To Answer This Off-Season

They will be one of the focal points of the first couple of months of the NFL off-season, and for good reason. Here are three questions that the Chicago Bears must answer this spring:

1. What To Do With Justin Fields?

It is perhaps the biggest question around the league this NFL off-season, mostly due to the domino effect that a decision on Fields’ future will have on a handful of franchises.

Due to the quarterback’s failure in proving without a shadow of a doubt that he could be the team’s signal caller of the future, it has become increasingly likely that Chicago will look to trade Fields in order to get even further draft compensation, and then take one of the top-tier prospects at the top of the board.

2. How Do They Fill Out The Wide Receiver Room?

One of the goals of last off-season was to surround Fields with offensive weapons, and the Bears made a nice move in acquiring a legit #1 option in DJ Moore. But they’ll have some work to do in filling out the rest of the receiver room this year, as there are just three players at the position that are under contract for 2024.

It is unclear exactly who will be throwing the ball in Chicago next year and making use of any new targets, but it will be a needed commodity nonetheless. Aside from Moore, the other two receivers on the roster combined for 188 yards in 2023.

3. How To Spend Their Two Top-10 Picks?

They of course hold the most valuable and sought after pick, having acquired the rights to the #1 overall selection by executive last year’s trade. But Chicago will also be making another top-10 pick, as their own selection has landed at #9.

There are a plethora of options for the team with both of their picks and with the possibility of dealing Fields, and they could come away with the building blocks of a legit franchise if they attack the draft process correctly.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
AP Commanders Peters Football 3 ezgif.com resize
NFL

LATEST Do The Washington Commanders Have The Best Off-Season Situation In The NFL?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions That The Chicago Bears Must Answer During 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

The Chicago Bears had mild expectations going into last NFL season. It would be the third year in the league for quarterback Justin Fields, who was provided with some legit…

Matt Araiza pic
NFL
Kansas City has signed free-agent punter Matt Araiza to a minimum deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024

After a win in Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs are wasting no time trying to improve their roster for 2024. Kansas City has several free agents this offseason and not…

Justin Herbert Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ OC Greg Roman wants to have a run game that can compliment QB Justin Herbert
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz 1424983990
NFL
NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On Baltimore Ravens Roster For 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz usatsi 21390391
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions The New Orleans Saints Must Answer During The 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson thinks he can have 2,000 rushing yards in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top