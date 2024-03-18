The New York Jets had a slow start to the 2024 free agent frenzy, but added their name to the mix in a big way late last week. The signing of free agent offensive lineman Tyron Smith marked a significant upgrade to a unit that was to be a focal point of the off-season, as Aaron Rodgers now has a perennial Pro Bowler protecting him up front.

But it appears as though the Jets are far from done, as two of the remaining marquee free agents ail make visits to New York in the coming days.

Mike Williams To Meet With Jets This Coming Week

NEWS: Mike Williams will arrive in New York today, and visit with the #Jets tomorrow, followed by a visit with the #Panthers and #Steelers, per ESPN The #Chargers remain interested as well. pic.twitter.com/ouEMbW983j — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 18, 2024

Along with the offensive line, an upgrade was needed for the wide receiver unit. The players already on the roster are widely inexperienced outside of Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, the latter of whom the team has apparently made available in trade talks. It stands to reason that the Jets would want to bring in another reliable option lining up opposite of Wilson, and it could be the recently released Mike Williams that they turn to.

Williams is a big body target who spent the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had been one of the team’s most productive offensive players from 2019-2022, but an unfortunate ACL tear cut his most recent season short. The Chargers were on the hook for a huge payout for Williams for 2024, but decided to cut their losses last week, making the wideout a free agent. According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, he is scheduled to visit with the Jets this coming week.

Meeting Set With Clowney, As Well

Source: The Jets are looking to sign free agent Jadeveon Clowney for under $10m. If the number is around that price, he will be a Jet. #Jets #SSPN — Izaak Aguilar (@AguilarSSPN) March 17, 2024

That isn’t the only free agent that is set to meet with New York in the coming days. Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly on the list as well, as the Jets are on the search for someone to replace the pass rush production that Bryce Huff took with him when he left for Philadelphia.

Clowney had 9.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens last season, which matched a career-high. He is 31-years-old and is looking to play for his 6th NFL team for his 12th year in the league.

In addition to more depth on both the offensive line and wide receiver, the Jets will also be in the market for safety help and running back depth. According to Spotrac, they have over $17 million in cap space as of Monday afternoon.