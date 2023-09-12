Plenty of factors went into Aaron Rodgers injuring his Achilles in Monday night’s game. The newly acquired New York Jets quarterback is nearly 40 years old and playing behind a questionable offensive line, which some saw as one of the team’s biggest flaws heading into the 2023 season. But according to some players on the Jets’ roster, the playing field at MetLife Stadium may have factored into the season ending ailment to their quarterback.

Jets Players Raise Concerns About MetLife Stadium Surface

Update: Multiple #Jets players are complaining about the MetLife turf – Randall Cobb says that the NFL cares less about player safety and more about money. “We wanted the NFL to protect the players with grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money. Profit over… pic.twitter.com/dIVUHDzAYQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2023

Artificial turf has been known to cause more leg injuries to players than its natural counterpart. Rodgers has spent the last 18 seasons playing on a grass surface, leaving him less susceptible to the ailments that others tend to suffer. But he was scheduled to play 14 games on the artificial turf in 2022, and never even made it out of his first drive before hobbling off of the field.

The turf at MetLife was actually changed and upgraded in the off-season. The reviews have been mostly good, with players saying that the new surface was softer and kinder to their legs and knees. But there are still those that have major issues with MetLife’s choice.

Upgraded Turf Still Not Enough For Some

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers does, in fact, have a torn Achilles, the MRI has confirmed. He’s out for the season after just four snaps. pic.twitter.com/Yt44roJvTs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2023

There was a piece published by The Athletic on Tuesday that highlighted some of the problem, and included some quotes from players on what they thought of playing on the surface at MetLife Stadium.

We wanted the NFL to protect the players with grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money. Profit over people, it’s always been the case. I’ve never been a fan of turf. That’s my stance. – Randal Cobb

Cobb was Rodgers’ teammate in Green Bay and spent a bulk of his career playing on the softer, natural surface at Lambeau Field. Running back Breece Hall was more straight to the point:

Grass. That’s my answer. We want grass.

Rodgers underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning that confirmed a full tear of his achilles, which effectively ends his season. Given his advancing age, there are serious questions about whether we will see him take the field ever again.

