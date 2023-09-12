NFL

New York Jets Players Unhappy With MetLife Stadium Turf, “We Want Grass”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz idvffk38eshcd6hypowr
rsz idvffk38eshcd6hypowr

Plenty of factors went into Aaron Rodgers injuring his Achilles in Monday night’s game. The newly acquired New York Jets quarterback is nearly 40 years old and playing behind a questionable offensive line, which some saw as one of the team’s biggest flaws heading into the 2023 season. But according to some players on the Jets’ roster, the playing field at MetLife Stadium may have factored into the season ending ailment to their quarterback.

Jets Players Raise Concerns About MetLife Stadium Surface

Artificial turf has been known to cause more leg injuries to players than its natural counterpart. Rodgers has spent the last 18 seasons playing on a grass surface, leaving him less susceptible to the ailments that others tend to suffer. But he was scheduled to play 14 games on the artificial turf in 2022, and never even made it out of his first drive before hobbling off of the field.

The turf at MetLife was actually changed and upgraded in the off-season. The reviews have been mostly good, with players saying that the new surface was softer and kinder to their legs and knees. But there are still those that have major issues with MetLife’s choice.

Upgraded Turf Still Not Enough For Some

There was a piece published by The Athletic on Tuesday that highlighted some of the problem, and included some quotes from players on what they thought of playing on the surface at MetLife Stadium.

We wanted the NFL to protect the players with grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money. Profit over people, it’s always been the case. I’ve never been a fan of turf. That’s my stance. – Randal Cobb

Cobb was Rodgers’ teammate in Green Bay and spent a bulk of his career playing on the softer, natural surface at Lambeau Field. Running back Breece Hall was more straight to the point:

Grass. That’s my answer. We want grass.

Rodgers underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning that confirmed a full tear of his achilles, which effectively ends his season. Given his advancing age, there are serious questions about whether we will see him take the field ever again.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ap 16111791542188 060a0342d28beb68522b7cdfd11c4f942c92db1b
NFL

LATEST NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Wants The Jets Quarterback Job

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In South Carolina – SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h

After a breathless opening week, NFL Week 2 is here and for those looking to place a wager on the games we have compiled a fully comprehensive list of the…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Ohio – OH Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h

Using our guide on how to bet on the NFL in Ohio, fans and keen bettors can make use of a whole range of welcome offers and new customer bonuses…

NFL Player Props betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Georgia – GA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
nfl teams new1
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Louisiana – LA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Tennessee – TN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Rhode Island – RI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
Arrow to top