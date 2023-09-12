NFL Odds: Jets Super Bowl Odds Tank After Aaron Rodgers Injury

An offseason full of hype and anticipation came crashing down in the worst way for the New York Jets on Monday night. The career of Aaron Rodgers in his new home lasted just four offensive plays, as it has been confirmed today that he had torn his Achilles and will be out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Jets Super Bowl Odds Dip Down To +4000

The Jets’ chances of making the Super Bowl have dropped significantly after Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury. pic.twitter.com/LuDz9l5Gye — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 12, 2023

It changes the dynamic of everything the Jets were looking to accomplish this season. Rodgers was going to be the best quarterback to ever put on the team’s uniform, and expectations were sky-high. The franchise molded the team around him, bringing in his familiar targets from Green Bay and pairing him up with his old offensive coordinator from Green Bay, who brought over his system that Rodgers knows well.

After all of the build up and structuring around their franchise quarterback, the Jets find themselves back to essentially where there were last season. The defense is still seemingly dominant, and there are still young and elite pieces on the roster, but Zach Wilson is back under center, for now.

49ers Are Now At The Top Of The Board

The team’s Super Bowl odds have taken a massive hit. The Jets entered the season with a designation of +1700 to hoist the Lombardi trophy, within the top 10 on the odds board. After the injury, they now find themselves with the 15th shortest odds of any team, as their designation has dropped all the way down to +4000, which is ironically on par with the Packers, and just ahead of the Seahawks.

After the first week of action, the San Francisco 49ers have taken over the top spot. They are currently the Super Bowl favorites, sitting at +600, with the Eagles (+650) and Chiefs (+700) trailing behind. The Bills saw their line take a dip after their loss to the Jets on Monday night, and are now sitting at +1000.

