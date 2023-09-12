Betting

NFL Odds: Jets Super Bowl Odds Tank After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn7
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn7

An offseason full of hype and anticipation came crashing down in the worst way for the New York Jets on Monday night. The career of Aaron Rodgers in his new home lasted just four offensive plays, as it has been confirmed today that he had torn his Achilles and will be out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Jets Super Bowl Odds Dip Down To +4000

It changes the dynamic of everything the Jets were looking to accomplish this season. Rodgers was going to be the best quarterback to ever put on the team’s uniform, and expectations were sky-high. The franchise molded the team around him, bringing in his familiar targets from Green Bay and pairing him up with his old offensive coordinator from Green Bay, who brought over his system that Rodgers knows well.

After all of the build up and structuring around their franchise quarterback, the Jets find themselves back to essentially where there were last season. The defense is still seemingly dominant, and there are still young and elite pieces on the roster, but Zach Wilson is back under center, for now.

49ers Are Now At The Top Of The Board

The team’s Super Bowl odds have taken a massive hit. The Jets entered the season with a designation of +1700 to hoist the Lombardi trophy, within the top 10 on the odds board. After the injury, they now find themselves with the 15th shortest odds of any team, as their designation has dropped all the way down to +4000, which is ironically on par with the Packers, and just ahead of the Seahawks.

Bet on Jets To Win Super Bowl (+4000) at BetOnline

After the first week of action, the San Francisco 49ers have taken over the top spot. They are currently the Super Bowl favorites, sitting at +600, with the Eagles (+650) and Chiefs (+700) trailing behind. The Bills saw their line take a dip after their loss to the Jets on Monday night, and are now sitting at +1000.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21392882 168397130 lowres
Betting

LATEST Jazz Sports NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets

Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
USATSI 21399284 168397130 lowres
Betting
Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

Join Sportsbetting.ag today and you’ll be on your way to landing up to $1000 in free bets that you could then use on the upcoming NFL Week 2 action. Find…

USATSI 21391922 168397130 lowres
Betting
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

There are BetUS NFL free bets that can land American Football bettors up to $2500 ahead of upcoming Week 2 action. Find out more below. How To Bet On NFL…

USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
Betting
MyBookie NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
USATSI 21365215 168397130 lowres
Betting
Bovada NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
USATSI 21393041 168397130 lowres
Betting
Everygame NFL Week 2 Betting Offer: Claim $500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  6h
USATSI 21399305 168397130 lowres
Betting
BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 2
Author image Joe Lyons  •  6h
Arrow to top