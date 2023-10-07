Aaron Rodgers is sticking to his goal of attempting to make a comeback at some point during the 2023 NFL season. His New York Jets would of course need to stay afloat in the standings in order for a return to be necessary, but Rodgers is doing his part in his rehabilitation process, as evidenced by the photos that he shared to his Instagram account on Saturday.

Jets: Rogers Shares Photos Of His Rehab On Instagram

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers shared some rehab photos as he continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury. (H/T: @uSTADIUM) pic.twitter.com/G49Hq1yLfg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 7, 2023

After an offseason of hype and promise, the party was cut short for Rodgers and the Jets just four plays into his tenure with the team. His ruptured Achilles turned the team’s season on its head, and all of the excitement vanished almost as quickly as it had started.

The Jets have had trouble at the quarterback position since. Zach Wilson took over immediately, putting New York back in the exact same spot it was last season: looking for an upgrade to their young and inefficient quarterback.

But within days (or even hours) of Rodgers being put on the injured list, rumors began about him potentially looking to make a speedy enough recovery to be able to play again this season. He seemed confident in his attempt when asked about it recently, and his coaches and those around him have said that little will stop Aaron Rodgers from doing what he wants to do.

Jets Need To Win Now To Allow A QB Comeback

Google says most people are put in a cast or walking boot for 12 weeks after Achilles surgery. But Aaron Rodgers had his surgery just two and a half weeks ago and is already walking like this. It’s crazy that he might actually be back this season.pic.twitter.com/G2aCzUxSlk — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 1, 2023

There is no speeding up the healing process of the human body, but Rodgers is trying. He posted a series of photos on Instagram Saturday, showing him engaging in various rehabilitation activities throughout the process. The photos are in black and white, a somber tone that begs for “Get Well Soon” wishes. There is a photo of him on crutches in what looks like a residence, and multiple others of him on the training table. Another is a cinematic shot taken from over his shoulder as he walks in what is likely the bowels of MetLife Stadium.

He won’t have a reason to return if the Jets don’t turn things around quickly. They showed promise against the Chiefs last week, and have a winnable game against the Broncos coming up in Week 5. They are currently sitting at 1-3 in a division that looks like it is going to be owned by the Bills and Dolphins this season, so getting victories against what should be inferior opponents will be key.

