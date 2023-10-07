NFL

New York Jets News: Aaron Rodgers Shares Photos Of Rehab Process

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Aaron Rodgers is sticking to his goal of attempting to make a comeback at some point during the 2023 NFL season. His New York Jets would of course need to stay afloat in the standings in order for a return to be necessary, but Rodgers is doing his part in his rehabilitation process, as evidenced by the photos that he shared to his Instagram account on Saturday.

Jets: Rogers Shares Photos Of His Rehab On Instagram

After an offseason of hype and promise, the party was cut short for Rodgers and the Jets just four plays into his tenure with the team. His ruptured Achilles turned the team’s season on its head, and all of the excitement vanished almost as quickly as it had started.

The Jets have had trouble at the quarterback position since. Zach Wilson took over immediately, putting New York back in the exact same spot it was last season: looking for an upgrade to their young and inefficient quarterback.

But within days (or even hours) of Rodgers being put on the injured list, rumors began about him potentially looking to make a speedy enough recovery to be able to play again this season. He seemed confident in his attempt when asked about it recently, and his coaches and those around him have said that little will stop Aaron Rodgers from doing what he wants to do.

Jets Need To Win Now To Allow A QB Comeback

There is no speeding up the healing process of the human body, but Rodgers is trying. He posted a series of photos on Instagram Saturday, showing him engaging in various rehabilitation activities throughout the process. The photos are in black and white, a somber tone that begs for “Get Well Soon” wishes. There is a photo of him on crutches in what looks like a residence, and multiple others of him on the training table. Another is a cinematic shot taken from over his shoulder as he walks in what is likely the bowels of MetLife Stadium.

He won’t have a reason to return if the Jets don’t turn things around quickly. They showed promise against the Chiefs last week, and have a winnable game against the Broncos coming up in Week 5. They are currently sitting at 1-3 in a division that looks like it is going to be owned by the Bills and Dolphins this season, so getting victories against what should be inferior opponents will be key.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
