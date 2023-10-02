Aaron Rodgers made a public appearance when he showed up to the New York Jets Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And while he didn’t do any extensive interviews, he gave an interesting quote about when he plans on making a return to action.

Aaron Rodgers Is Still Trying To Return In 2023

Aaron Rodgers told NBC’s @melissastark that his plan is to return and play this season. pic.twitter.com/cci15aBwBZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023

During the first quarter, on-field reporter Melissa Stark said that she spoke to Rodgers before the game, and asked him if he still planned to try and return this season. His answer was yes, as far-fetched as is may seem.

Saying that the injury was unfortunate for Rodgers and the Jets would be an understatement. After an off-season of hype surrounding the acquisition of the all-time great quarterback, everything came crashing down within a matter of minutes. On the 4th play of his Jets career, Rodgers went down onto the MetLife Stadium turf before leaving on a cart. He was diagnosed with a torn Achilles tendon, an injury with a recovery time that typically stretches 9–12 months.

Rodgers wants to turn that in to about 4. In the days following the injury, it was reported that the quarterback would do what he could in order to make a miraculous return during the 2023 season. He was given votes of confidence from those closest to him, including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who says that it would be foolish to doubt Aaron Rodgers in anything that he sets his mind to.

Jets Would Need To Have Impressive 2+ Month Stretch

#Jets players coming to the support of Zach Wilson He played a hell of a game.

pic.twitter.com/egLEXFpgmE — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 2, 2023

He would likely only attempt to make a comeback if the Jets were able to make the playoffs. There wouldn’t be any reason to risk further injury if New York were heading into January with a record of 5-10 or 6-9, which is a real possibility for them at this point while sitting at 1-4. But if they are somehow in the playoff picture come the end of the season, then it could be the Browns and Patriots that he goes up against upon his return.

They’ll have to stay afloat until then, which will be the issue. Zach Wilson has struggled in the early going of the season, and New York hadn’t shown many signs of being able to turn things around until their hard-fought game on Sunday night. They still have tough games coming up on the schedule, including contests against the Eagles, Chargers, and Bills, and two against the Dolphins.

