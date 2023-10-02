NFL

Aaron Rodgers Wants To Return. Which Games Could He Play In 2023?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz new york jets quarterback aaron rodgers 8 looks on from the sidelines 1040x572 1
rsz new york jets quarterback aaron rodgers 8 looks on from the sidelines 1040x572 1

Aaron Rodgers made a public appearance when he showed up to the New York Jets Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And while he didn’t do any extensive interviews, he gave an interesting quote about when he plans on making a return to action.

Aaron Rodgers Is Still Trying To Return In 2023

During the first quarter, on-field reporter Melissa Stark said that she spoke to Rodgers before the game, and asked him if he still planned to try and return this season. His answer was yes, as far-fetched as is may seem.

Saying that the injury was unfortunate for Rodgers and the Jets would be an understatement. After an off-season of hype surrounding the acquisition of the all-time great quarterback, everything came crashing down within a matter of minutes. On the 4th play of his Jets career, Rodgers went down onto the MetLife Stadium turf before leaving on a cart. He was diagnosed with a torn Achilles tendon, an injury with a recovery time that typically stretches 9–12 months.

Rodgers wants to turn that in to about 4. In the days following the injury, it was reported that the quarterback would do what he could in order to make a miraculous return during the 2023 season. He was given votes of confidence from those closest to him, including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who says that it would be foolish to doubt Aaron Rodgers in anything that he sets his mind to.

Jets Would Need To Have Impressive 2+ Month Stretch

He would likely only attempt to make a comeback if the Jets were able to make the playoffs. There wouldn’t be any reason to risk further injury if New York were heading into January with a record of 5-10 or 6-9, which is a real possibility for them at this point while sitting at 1-4. But if they are somehow in the playoff picture come the end of the season, then it could be the Browns and Patriots that he goes up against upon his return.

They’ll have to stay afloat until then, which will be the issue. Zach Wilson has struggled in the early going of the season, and New York hadn’t shown many signs of being able to turn things around until their hard-fought game on Sunday night. They still have tough games coming up on the schedule, including contests against the Eagles, Chargers, and Bills, and two against the Dolphins.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz new york jets quarterback aaron rodgers 8 looks on from the sidelines 1040x572 1
NFL

LATEST Aaron Rodgers Wants To Return. Which Games Could He Play In 2023?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
rsz bill belichick
NFL
Patriots News: Bill Belichick Suffers Worst Loss Of NFL Coaching Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h

Bill Belichick spent the better part of two decades dominating opposing teams around the NFL. But he was on the other side in Week 4, as the Patriots were dismantled…

rsz 16812347400
NFL
Chicago Bears Currently Hold Top 2 Picks In 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h

Things aren’t going as planned for the Chicago Bears through the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. They entered the year with elevated expectations after bolstering the defense…

rsz steelers texans football 16 1696189269
NFL
Steelers News: Mike Tomlin Says “We Gotta Make Some Changes”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h
uhu9dytojed7zgaalppz
NFL
Steelers News: TJ Watt Could Feast On Texans Depleted Offensive Line
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 29 2023
1663381056.0
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Kelley Should Start At RB Again With Ekeler Doubtful
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 29 2023
Treylon Burks Titans pic
NFL
Titans Injury Report: Treylon Burks (knee) has been ruled out for Week 4 vs. the Bengals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 29 2023
Arrow to top