It took 88 days of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season for a player to reach 70 points in a single game, but Joel Embiid accomplished the feat on Monday night. It took just four days to outdo him, though, with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić dropping an incredible 73 points in a win against the Hawks on Friday.

Doncic Drops 73 Points, 4th Most In NBA History

LUKA DONCIC DROPS A CAREER-HIGH 73 POINTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5rM017fNRp — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2024

Not only was Doncic’s outburst a franchise high for Dallas, but it ties him for the 4th-most points in a single game in NBA history. It was the highest individual total since Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in January 2006.

The Mavericks have struggled to deliver on deep playoff runs in Doncic’s time with the team, and expectations grow by the year for the 24-year-old. But he has been a perennial MVP candidate since his second year in the NBA, and is widely regarded as the best young superstar under the age of 25.

Back in the 2018 Draft, there were three different franchises who decided to pass on Doncic’s services, allowing him to fall to the Dallas Mavericks, who originally had the 5th overall pick.

Which Players Were Selected Ahead Of Doncic In 2018?

Deandre Ayton over the last 3 games: 5 PTS – 7 REB – 28% FG

6 PTS – 4 REB – 42% FG

12 PTS – 8 REB – 40% FG pic.twitter.com/ETUptLmMeh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 24, 2024

Which prospects did those teams draft, and where are they now?

#1 Overall Pick – Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns

Things lined up for the Suns to have the first crack at drafting the European phenom. And given that their head coach was one of his coaches back in Slovenia, it seemed like the obvious choice.

And in any other year, it probably would have been. But they were looking for a big man to pair with Devin Booker, and the University of Arizona had a center prospect ready to go right down the street. They decided to go with the local product.

Ayton now plays for the Trail Blazers after being jettisoned by Phoenix in the offseason. He is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes per game this season, and Portland is 13-32.

#2 Overall Pick – Marvin Bagley III

Sacramento Kings

Another case of drafting for fit, the Kings figured that Doncic wouldn’t pair well with point guard De’Aaron Fox, who was selected a year earlier. They instead went Marvin Bagley, the big man out of Duke, and have surely regretted their decision despite becoming a playoff team lately.

Bagley showed nothing more than a few flashes during his 3.5 years in Sacramento, and the team eventually cut ties in 2022 by trading him to the Pistons. Just a couple of weeks back, he was again dealt, this time to the Wizards.

Bagley is averaging 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

#5 Overall Pick – Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks

He wasn’t technically selected over Doncic, but the Hawks certainly passed on Luka during the draft process. He was drafted by Atlanta with the 3rd overall pick, but his draft rights were swiftly traded to Dallas in exchange for those to Trae Young and a future first round draft pick.

Young has certainly been a star for the Hawks, and is averaging just shy of 27 points and 11 assists so far during the 2023-24 NBA season. But Doncic scoring 73 points on them is certainly a reminder of what they could have had.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 4th overall pick.