NBA

Joel Embiid Drops NBA Season-High 70 Points In Win Over Spurs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn17
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn17

Joel Embiid has been at the top of the odds board for most of the year when it comes to MVP favorite for the 2023-24 NBA season, and he did plenty to solidify his standing in Monday night’s game.

NBA: Embiid Drops 70 In Battle With Wembanyama

The Philadelphia 76ers were taking on the San Antonio Spurs, a battle of two teams at opposite ends of the standings in their respective conferences. Philly came in with a 28-13 record and 4 games back of first place in the East, while the Spurs entered as, by far, the worst team in the West.

But there was a marquee matchup on the floor on Monday night as rookie Victor Wembanyama went up against Embiid in a battle of two of the literal biggest players in the NBA. And while the youngster showed out with an impressive 33 point performance, it was the MVP candidate that completely stole the show.

Embiid was completely dominant, hitting 24 of his 41 field goal attempts and sinking 21 of 23 free throws on his way to an NBA-season high 70 points. He had an incredible 59 points through the first three quarters, the 4th most since 1981, and added 18 rebounds and 5 assists for good measure.

The 70 points sets a franchise record for the 76ers, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain, and is the first 60-point game for Philadelphia since Allen Iverson scored 60 back in 2005. It is the 9th-most points in a single game in NBA history.

The performance will do plenty for his MVP candidacy, as Embiid is on an incredible run. He has now scored 30+ points in each of his last 21 games, and is currently listed at +120 to win the award, with Nikola Jokić sitting back at +250.

KAT Explodes For A Scoring Frenzy, As Well

There must be something in the NBA air on January 22nd. On the 17-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s historic 81-point output against the Raptors, Karl-Anthony Towns joined Embiid in the scoring department, dropping 62 himself in the Timberwolves game against the Hornets.

It was the first time since 1978 that two players scored 60+ on the same night.

The win for the 76ers helps them keep pace in the East, as both the Celtics and Bucks were victorious on Monday night as well. Embiid will look to continue his MVP campaign against the new-look Pacers on Thursday night.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
ca times.brightspotcdn
NBA

LATEST NBA: Embiid, KAT Each Score 60+ On Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024
rsz r1278060 1024x576 16 9
NBA
NBA: Warriors Back At Practice For First Time Since Tragic Death Of Assistant Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

Due to the passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the Golden State Warriors haven’t played an NBA game since Martin Luther King Day. The team was enjoying a dinner together…

17016759936724
NBA
Celtics Injury Report: Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out With A Knee Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 22 2024

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for tonight’s games against the Dallas Mavericks with right knee inflammation.   Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) is out…

rsz usatsi 22316337
NBA
Spurs, Wembanyama Slowly Climbing Out Of The NBA Basement
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz timberwolves thunder basketball
NBA
NBA: Can OKC Gain Ground On Minnesota In The West Standings Tonight?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024
rsz gettyimages 1946335867 e1705720662602
NBA
NBA: 50-Piece From Devin Booker Helps Suns Win 4th Game In A Row
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024
rsz ezgif 4 03b066bf16
NBA
NBA: Nuggets Down Celtics, Handing Boston First Home Loss In Last 27 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 20 2024
Arrow to top