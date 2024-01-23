Joel Embiid Drops NBA Season-High 70 Points In Win Over Spurs

Joel Embiid has been at the top of the odds board for most of the year when it comes to MVP favorite for the 2023-24 NBA season, and he did plenty to solidify his standing in Monday night’s game.

NBA: Embiid Drops 70 In Battle With Wembanyama

The Philadelphia 76ers were taking on the San Antonio Spurs, a battle of two teams at opposite ends of the standings in their respective conferences. Philly came in with a 28-13 record and 4 games back of first place in the East, while the Spurs entered as, by far, the worst team in the West.

But there was a marquee matchup on the floor on Monday night as rookie Victor Wembanyama went up against Embiid in a battle of two of the literal biggest players in the NBA. And while the youngster showed out with an impressive 33 point performance, it was the MVP candidate that completely stole the show.

Embiid was completely dominant, hitting 24 of his 41 field goal attempts and sinking 21 of 23 free throws on his way to an NBA-season high 70 points. He had an incredible 59 points through the first three quarters, the 4th most since 1981, and added 18 rebounds and 5 assists for good measure.

The 70 points sets a franchise record for the 76ers, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain, and is the first 60-point game for Philadelphia since Allen Iverson scored 60 back in 2005. It is the 9th-most points in a single game in NBA history.

The performance will do plenty for his MVP candidacy, as Embiid is on an incredible run. He has now scored 30+ points in each of his last 21 games, and is currently listed at +120 to win the award, with Nikola Jokić sitting back at +250.

KAT Explodes For A Scoring Frenzy, As Well

WHAT A NIGHT KAT 🔥🔥🔥 62 PTS

21/35 FG

10/15 3PM

8 REB

2 AST

38 MIN T-WOLVES STILL LOST 😔 pic.twitter.com/5KwJDGq2kV — Overtime (@overtime) January 23, 2024

There must be something in the NBA air on January 22nd. On the 17-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s historic 81-point output against the Raptors, Karl-Anthony Towns joined Embiid in the scoring department, dropping 62 himself in the Timberwolves game against the Hornets.

It was the first time since 1978 that two players scored 60+ on the same night.

The win for the 76ers helps them keep pace in the East, as both the Celtics and Bucks were victorious on Monday night as well. Embiid will look to continue his MVP campaign against the new-look Pacers on Thursday night.