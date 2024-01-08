Tonight, Devin Booker and the Suns will be on the road to face the Clippers. Phoenix is 19-17 and they lost their last game 121-115 vs. the Grizzlies. The team is 5-5 in their last 10 games and is fighting to stay above .500 this season. Kevin Durant’s (29.6) points per game leads the Suns in 2023-24. He missed Phoenix’s previous three games in a row before playing on Sunday vs. Memphis.

Paul George and the Clippers will be at home tonight to face the Suns for the second time this season. They met last Wednesday in Phoenix and LA won the game 131-122. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The team lost their last game 106-103 vs. the Lakers. Leonard’s (24.1) points and (1.6) steals leads the Clippers in 2023-24.

Cam the Suns get revenge for a tough loss to the Clippers last Wednesday?

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Suns vs. Clippers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Suns vs. Clippers game on NBA TV

1. Devin Booker Over 26.5 points @ (-108) via BetOnline

After being drafted 13th overall by the Suns in 2015, Devin Booker is now in his ninth season with Phoenix. Booker is a natural scorer who’s had to take on a bigger role assisting his teammates this season. In 2023-24, the 27-year-old is averaging a career-high (7.9) assists per game. Booker is also averaging (26.4) points and (5.0) rebounds per game this season. His (.381) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career.

His O/U for points is set at (26.5) vs. the Clippers. Booker has gone over that number in 14 of his 27 games played this season. Against the Clippers last Wednesday, Booker scored 35 points along with two rebounds and six assists. They’ll need another big performance from Booker if they want to beat the Clippers tonight.

2. Ivica Zubac Over 9.5 rebounds @ (-114) via BetOnline

So far in 2023-24, Ivica Zubac has yet to miss a game for the LA Clippers. Zubac is in his sixth season with the Clippers after being traded from the Lakers in 2018-19. This season, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high (12.4) points per game along with (9.7) rebounds and (1.4) blocks per game. Zubac had 19 rebounds in his last game vs. the Lakers along with 22 points.

Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (9.5) vs. the Suns. The big man has gone over that number in 15 of his 35 games played this season. For his career, Zubac averages (7.3) rebounds per game. He’s averaged (9.4) rebounds per game in each of his last three seasons. Additionally, his (1.4) blocks per game this season is a new career-high.

3. Bradley Beal Over 30,5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-109) via BetOnline

This past offseason, Bradley Beal was rumored to several teams, but he ended up being traded to the Suns. The 30-year-old SG was set to play Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as Phoenix’s Big Three. However, Beal has had some unfortunate injury luck to start the start the 2023-24 season. He’s already missed 24 of their 36 games. Beal’s (16.4) points per game is the lowest of his career since the 2014-15 season.

His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (30.5) vs. the Clippers. Beal has gone over that number in just one of his 12 games played this season. With the injuries he had in 2023-24, it’s been hard for the all-star to find consistency with Phoenix. His first season with the Suns has not gone to plan.