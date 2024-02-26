NBA

NBA: Warriors Expect Chris Paul To Return During Upcoming Road Trip

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA during the month of February. They played .500 basketball for much of the first half of the season, and it looked as though their window as contenders had closed for good. But the team has turned a corner recently, are winners of 10 of their last 12 games, and are making a threat at the top-8 in the Western Conference after being outside the playoff picture entirely just a few weeks ago.

And according to reports, their lineup and rotations are about to get a bit stronger for the home stretch of the regular season.

NBA: Chris Paul Should Return To Warriors Lineup This Week

Chris Paul was able to play in just 32 games to start the year before getting injured. The 19-year veteran suffered a hand injury in early January and had to undergo surgery in order to repair the ligaments. It was unclear how much time he would miss initially, though it was assumed that he would miss somewhere between 6–8 weeks.

Based on the report from the sideline report during ESPN’s NBA broadcast of the Warriors’ game against the Nuggets, that prediction turned about to be true. Including Sunday’s contest, Paul has missed 21 straight games, but may not miss many more, as the Warriors expect him to make his return to the court at some point during the team’s upcoming road trip.

Rise Of Supporting Cast Has Warriors Red Hot

The Warriors will hit the road for four straight games away from Chase Center over the coming week, traveling up the East Coast while playing games against tough teams like the Celtics and Knicks. But Paul could make his return as early as the first game of the trip, which is Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Stephen Curry has of course been the team’s leader, but it has been the rise of his supporting cast over the past few weeks that has the team excelling. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins in particular have noticeably elevated their play after being a part of trade rumors around the deadline, and Jonathan Kuminga has been one of the most improved players in the NBA so far this season.

