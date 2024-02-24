The Golden State Warriors were coming out of the All-Star break as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and were on the tips of NBA tongues when it came to teams to watch in the second half and down the home stretch. And thanks to back-to-back wins after the time off, they have continued to climb in the standings, and are threatening the top-8 in the Western Conference with 27 games to play.

NBA: Warriors Beat Hornets To Continue Hot Streak

The Warriors have won 10 of their last 12 games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EAGXSUHQ5P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 24, 2024

Things have been a roller coaster for Golden State so far this season. They started off hot, jumping out to a 5-1 record in the early going and looking like they’d compete for a championship again come the spring. But due to limited player availability thanks to injuries and suspensions, the Warriors slowly dipped down in the standings, and out of the playoff race completely by late January. A double-overtime loss to the Lakers on the 27th of last month caused their record to fall to 19-24.

They haven’t done a whole lot of losing since. Starting with a victory over the Nuggets on January 30th and culminating with Friday’s win over the Hornets, the Warriors have now won 10 of their last 12 games, and have improved their record to 29-26 in the process. Their only losses during that span came in an overtime loss to the Hawks in which Stephen Curry scored 60 points, and a brutal, blown late-game lead against the Clippers just before the break.

Tough Game Against Nuggets Set For Sunday

At the conclusion of the action around the NBA on Friday night, the Warriors are sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, and were hoping that the Spurs could top the Lakers in order to move into 9th. But they’ll remain in the final postseason slot as one of the play-in teams, and are three games behind the Suns and Kings, who occupy the 7th and 8th spots.

Golden State will face a few tough tests over the next week. On Sunday, they will take on the defending champion Nuggets, after which they will hit the road for four straight away from the Chase Center. That trip will end with a game against the NBA championship favorite Boston Celtics next Sunday afternoon.