NBA

Bucks Injury Report: Jae Crowder (core) will return to the lineup on Wednesday for Milwaukee

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jae Crowder Bucks pic
Jae Crowder Bucks pic

At 28-12 this season, the Bucks have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee traded for Damian Lillard this offseason and he’s been a solid addition. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an All-NBA level once again this season. Accustomed to what we expect from the 29-year-old. 

The Bucks have been dealing with a few injuries in 2023-24. Their biggest has been veteran PF Jae Crowder. He was dealing with a core muscle injury and had been out the last 31 games in a row for Milwaukee. Crowder was recovering from core muscle surgery. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Crowder has been cleared to return for the Bucks. Their next game is Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers.

Jae Crowder will play on Wednesday night vs. Cleveland


In the 2012 NBA Draft, Jae Crowder was a second-round pick by the Cavaliers. However, a draft night trade sent him to the Dallas Mavericks to start his career. The 33-year-old has been traded several times throughout his 12-year career in the NBA. Crowder has not been with any franchise for longer than three seasons. His most games played is 202 with the Boston Celtics. Last season, the 33-year-old only played in 18 games for Milwaukee.

He started the year with the Phoenix Suns but sat out due to his dissatisfaction with the role he was playing. Initially, he was traded to the Nets in a deal for Kevin Durant. However, it ended up being a four-team deal, and the veteran was sent to Milwaukee. Crowder was a free agent this offseason and ended up signing a one-year deal with Milwaukee. In 2023-24, Crowder played in nine games before he needed core muscle surgery. He was averaging (8.1) points, (3.9) rebounds, and (1.7) assists per game.


While Crwonder has been out, first-year head coach Adrian Griffin has been using players to fill Crowder’s minutes. His (26.7) minutes per game is the fifth-most of anyone on the team this season. The Bucks were 5-4 in the games Crowder played early on before he was out for the last two months. In a small sample size of nine games, Crowder is shooting an elite (.516) percent from beyond the arc. The veteran is also a great defender and someone the Bucks can use off the bench. He’ll be a valuable addition back to their rotation.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jae Crowder Bucks pic
NBA

LATEST Bucks Injury Report: Jae Crowder (core) will return to the lineup on Wednesday for Milwaukee

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn15
NBA
NBA: Pistons Defeat Wizards For Second Win In Their Last 37 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024

The Detroit Pistons finally snapped their NBA record-setting 28-game losing streak back in December 30th when they defeated the Raptors, but started a brand new one by dropping each of…

rsz vsczomdgta21np59tivy
NBA
NBA: Warriors Could Have A Hard Time Trading Andrew Wiggins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024

The Golden State Warriors will likely have to make a change if they want to dig themselves out of their current hole and compete for the 2023-24 NBA Championship. They…

rsz 19236046330
NBA
NBA: How Does Draymond Green’s Return Affect Warriors Rotations?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
Desmond Bane Grizzlies pic
NBA
Grizzlies Injury Report: Desmond Bane (ankle) out at least six weeks for Memphis
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz usatsi 22295303
NBA
It’s Dame Time In Milwaukee As Bucks Down Kings In Overtime
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz iecdc747n5a77eu4guotnhz7dy
NBA
NBA: The Trail Blazers Have Been Getting Blown Out Regularly In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 13 2024
Arrow to top