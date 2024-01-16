At 28-12 this season, the Bucks have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee traded for Damian Lillard this offseason and he’s been a solid addition. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an All-NBA level once again this season. Accustomed to what we expect from the 29-year-old.

The Bucks have been dealing with a few injuries in 2023-24. Their biggest has been veteran PF Jae Crowder. He was dealing with a core muscle injury and had been out the last 31 games in a row for Milwaukee. Crowder was recovering from core muscle surgery. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Crowder has been cleared to return for the Bucks. Their next game is Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder – out for last two months with core muscle surgery – has been cleared to return to the lineup Wednesday vs. the Cavaliers in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Crowder is among Bucks leaders in minutes per game, impacting both ends. pic.twitter.com/WZlvD7hGEg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2024



In the 2012 NBA Draft, Jae Crowder was a second-round pick by the Cavaliers. However, a draft night trade sent him to the Dallas Mavericks to start his career. The 33-year-old has been traded several times throughout his 12-year career in the NBA. Crowder has not been with any franchise for longer than three seasons. His most games played is 202 with the Boston Celtics. Last season, the 33-year-old only played in 18 games for Milwaukee.

He started the year with the Phoenix Suns but sat out due to his dissatisfaction with the role he was playing. Initially, he was traded to the Nets in a deal for Kevin Durant. However, it ended up being a four-team deal, and the veteran was sent to Milwaukee. Crowder was a free agent this offseason and ended up signing a one-year deal with Milwaukee. In 2023-24, Crowder played in nine games before he needed core muscle surgery. He was averaging (8.1) points, (3.9) rebounds, and (1.7) assists per game.

Great news to have Jae Crowder back. Much needed defense/size and gives the Bucks more lineup options. He alone won’t solve this team’s problems defensively, but he should help and can reduce the Bobby/Pat minutes a little bit. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 16, 2024



While Crwonder has been out, first-year head coach Adrian Griffin has been using players to fill Crowder’s minutes. His (26.7) minutes per game is the fifth-most of anyone on the team this season. The Bucks were 5-4 in the games Crowder played early on before he was out for the last two months. In a small sample size of nine games, Crowder is shooting an elite (.516) percent from beyond the arc. The veteran is also a great defender and someone the Bucks can use off the bench. He’ll be a valuable addition back to their rotation.