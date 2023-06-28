NBA

NBA: Tobias Harris Calls Out “Casual” Philadelphia 76ers Fans

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Philadelphia 76ers are facing an off-season full of questions and potential re-tooling, and the fun has already begun. The team wasted very little time in replacing Doc Rivers with Nick Nurse as the head coach, and the team has been in talks with James Harden about attempting to bring him back for another go at a title.

Harris Calls Out “Casual” 76ers Fans

But there is one player on the 76ers roster who has been the subject of trade rumors for years now, and this summer will be no different, according to the man himself.

Tobias Harris was traded to Philadelphia from the Clippers back in 2019. He was thought to be something of a missing piece for the team, and joined a wildly talented starting lineup that included Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, and a young Ben Simmons.

Over the years since his acquisition, the team has been unable to make it over the hump in the playoffs, leaving some to question  the trade that happened four years ago. But has it been Harris’ fault? His scoring numbers declined a bit this past year, but he averaged 17.7 points on 49/37/85 shooting splits and has missed just 28 of a possible 292 games in his four full seasons.

Despite his solid production and contribution, Harris has always been the subject of ire and trade talks from 76ers fans. This off-season has apparently been no different, as he explained to NBC Sports Philadelphia this week.

“Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Cumbl Cookie. But at the end of the day, they have to realize, you’re not getting a 6’9″ forward back who can damn near shoot 40% from 3, guard the other team’s best player, shoot, post-up, drive. Play 70+ games a year.”

While he is certainly not unreplaceable, Harris does have a nice skill set that works for the team around him, and he can be relied on on some nights if the team’s star players are underperforming. There may be a player out there that fans clamor for to have on their roster over Harris, but the truth is that they could do a whole lot worse, too.

Blame the passion of the Philadelphia sports fan.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
