Jimmy Butler’s IG Post Adds To The Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

The 2023 NBA Draft has come and gone, and there was no movement within the top-5 as some thought there would be. The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the focal points of the night, and they stayed their current course by holding on to star point guard Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler Both Make Cryptic IG Posts

Damian Lillard listening to “Welcome to Miami” on IG live 🤔 (h/t @MGRADS) pic.twitter.com/lbX9dkHn8T — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2023

Lillard has long been a part of the rumor mill. The Blazers have tried (and failed) to put a winning roster around him for many years, and he has been given plenty of reasons to depart Portland.

But his loyalty has always gotten the best of him. Lillard has taken pride in his devotion to his team, saying that he won’t run from any challenge. Every person has a breaking point, though, and the frustration of lackluster seasons may have finally gotten the best of him.

We have made it past yet another wave of Lillard trade rumors without any transactions actually taking place, but there are still subtle hints being dropped about where he might play if he is in fact traded.

On Friday afternoon, Damian Lillard logged onto Instagram Live and started a video, showing him enjoying a beverage at a location with music playing in the background. The song that can be heard in the clip is Will Smith’s “Miami”, which has of course sparked more speculation about the All Star getting traded to the Miami Heat.

Blazers Took Scoot At #3. Will Lillard Stay?

Jimmy Butler on IG 👀 (Sorry for another Dame update) pic.twitter.com/3MKp7OLexh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 24, 2023

Lillard’s agent was quick to put out a statement saying that the song being featured in the video is purely coincidence.

But Jimmy Butler has doubled down by perhaps sending a cryptic message of his own.

The current Miami Heat forward made a post on his Instagram story on Saturday morning that featured a song written and performed by Lillard (known as Dame D.O.L.L.A.). Butler tagged Lillard in the post as well.

It may all be smoke and no fire. It could be just two stars using their power to create buzz during the off-season. But given all the speculation about Miami and Portland being in trade talks, the posts could have some merrit.

It was thought that a move would be made before the draft. The Blazers held the #3 overall pick, which provided them trade leverage along with dangling Damian Lillard. But the team stood pat and drafted Scoot Henderson, a guard who will take some time to develop into a player that can help push the team over the hump.

Will Lillard wait that long?

NBA Betting Guides You May Like