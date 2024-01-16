NBA

NBA: The Utah Jazz Are Red Hot, Have Now Won 12 Of Their Last 14 Games

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Utah Jazz had one of the poorest first months of any team in the NBA. They went 4-11 over the first 15 games of the year, and were floating around with Memphis, Portland, and San Antonio at the bottom of the standings at the beginning of December. But since the holiday season began, there has been perhaps no team in the league that has been hotter than Utah, and they are now climbing in the Western Conference standings.

The Utah Jazz Are The Hottest Team In The NBA

The streak of success is due to improvement on both sides of the ball. The Jazz started out the season with one of the worst defenses in the NBA, which has gotten better but still has work to do. But the offense has been one of the most efficient, as they rank in the top-5 in the league in points and assists per game, as well as overall shooting percentage.

It has led to them being the hottest team in the NBA as we enter the second half of the regular season. Since December 21st, Utah has an impressive record of 12-2, with their only losses coming to the Celtics and Pelicans. In just the last 10 days, they’ve defeated the 76ers, Bucks, Nuggets, Lakers, and Pacers.

When the streak began, the Jazz were 11-18 and in 12th place in the West, five games back of the Lakers for the 8th spot. They are now all alone in 9th place, just a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the 8th spot entering Tuesday’s action.

Upcoming Road Trip Will Test The Team

The team will play two more games in Salt Lake City on their current home stand, a back-to-back against the Warriors and Thunder. They’ll then hit the road for their longest away trip of the season, as the Jazz will play 6 games away from the Delta Center over the span of 10 days.

Because of Utah’s recent success and possible run to the playoffs, there are some that believe they could become buyers at the trade deadline.

Lauri Markkanen is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 24 points per game. He had 32 in the team’s most recent win over the Pacers, while Colin Sexton contributed with 30 points of his own.

