We are coming up on the three-month mark in the 2023-24 NBA season, and the top of the standings in each conference is starting to take shape. While there is a dog fight for the #1 spot out West, it has been the Boston Celtics who have been atop the standings in the East for the better part of the entire season, and it is thanks in large part to their complete dominance inside their own building.

NBA Odds: When Will The Celtics Finally Lose At Home?

The Boston Celtics are now 19-0 at home this season. 🔥 This team is ELITE. pic.twitter.com/ZF30rjXkTJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 14, 2024

The Celtics have played 39 games so far this season, with 19 of them coming inside of TD Garden in Boston. And through those first 19 home contests, they’ve yet to lose one. Just last week, they broke the franchise record set in 1957-58 by winning their 18th consecutive home game to start the season, and added the 19th when they defeated the Rockets this past Saturday.

They have a long way to go before they can think about breaking the NBA all-time home winning streak (The Spurs once won 48-straight in San Antonio), but they have a good chance to push it up to 20 when they play the Spurs this coming Wednesday evening.

So when will that first home loss be? You can wager on it at BetOnline, and here are some of the options on the board:

Jan 19th vs. Denver (+135)

After they take on the Spurs, the Celtics will host the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Friday in a game that will be shown on ESPN. The two sides have not played yet this season, though Boston has split with the other top two teams in the West after defeating the Timberwolves in overtime last week.

This game is the leader on the board, but would make for the 21st straight home victory should the Celtics win.

Jan 27th vs. Clippers (+155)

The Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since their skid back in early November, and they should provide a tough matchup for the Celtics on a Saturday evening. It will be Boston’s first game back at home after a three-game road trip.

Jan 30th vs. Pacers (+450)

This may represent one of the better values on the board. It will be the second night of a back-to-back for Boston, a night after playing the Pelicans who have one of the best road records in the league. They’ll take on the Pacers in the second contest, who are also solid on the road, and Indiana has already won two of the four meetings between the two sides this season (albeit both inside their building). But the +450 designation could be a way to nab some good value, especially if you think they can get past the Nuggets, Clippers, and Pelicans.