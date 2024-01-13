NBA

NBA: The Trail Blazers Have Been Getting Blown Out Regularly In 2024

Anthony R. Cardenas
After winning just six of their first 25 games to start the 2023-24 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers had themselves a solid holiday period. Of the 6 games that the team played between December 19th and December 29th, they won three of them, and it seemed as they were setting themselves up with momentum heading into the new calendar year.

NBA: Trail Blazers Have Been Terrible So Far In 2024

But things have gone the opposite way through the first seven games of the new year, as the Blazers are not only losing, but getting blown out in embarrassing fashion.

In two straight games against the Dallas Mavericks on January 3rd and 5th, Portland lost by a combined 65 points. An overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets signified their only win since the month began, then they’ve had three lopsided results since.

On Tuesday, the Blazers lost to the New York Knicks by 28 points, but they were just testing the waters when it came to blowout games. On Thursday night, Portland took on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and wound up suffering the 5th-worst loss in NBA history. The final score ended up being 139-77, a 62-point margin and nearly 20 points higher than OKC’s previous largest win.

They kept it rolling yet again on Friday. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Blazers had two separate 15-point quarters. They were down 11-0 right off the bat, and were down by 22 by the time the first quarter was over. By the fourth, they were down by 36 points, before closing the gap to 23 by the final whistle.

Last 6 Losses All By 21+ Points For Portland

Granted, the Trail Blazers have played each of their games so far in 2024 as the road team. They just completed a seven-game trip that spanned 12 days, and picked up just the lone win. In all six of their losses, they lost by 21 points or more.

There is no team in the NBA that scores fewer points per game than the Trail Blazers. They have the league’s worst field goal percentage, and dish out the fewest assists, as well. Anfernee Simons has played in just 17 games so far this year, but he is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 22.8 points per game.

The Blazers will return to Portland for a much-needed three game home stand starting on Sunday. They’ll be taking on the Suns, Nets, and Pacers in that span.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
