NBA

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Prefers Heat And Knicks As Trade Destinations

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 17009432135681
rsz 17009432135681

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2023-24 NBA season through the first month. It started with a reported ‘Players Only’ meeting after the first game of the season, and continued through November, when they lost eight of nine games during a stretch at the end of the month. Chicago figures to be sellers as we head into December, as they have some big names and talented players that are still on the roster.

NBA: Bulls Should Be Sellers… Starting Now

There have been rumors swirling around two primary players on the Bulls’ roster. DeMar DeRozen has garnered interest from more than a handful of teams around the league, and he will be one of the top available commodities in the NBA until he is no longer in Chicago. The loudest noise has been out of Los Angeles, as it is no secret that LeBron James and the Lakers would be interested in DeRozen’s services.

Another player who has a good chance of being dealt at some point is Zach LaVine. The 28-year-old guard has spent the last 6 seasons with the Bulls, and was named to two All-Star games while being one of the more consistent scorers in the NBA. But with Chicago floundering, LaVine reportedly prefers a trade, and has a preference on where he ends up.

LaVine Prefers Miami Or New York

According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are known preferred destinations for LaVine. Both would make sense, and they are each middling in the Eastern Conference standings at the moment, and will be looking to add some firepower to potentially make a run this season. There haven’t been any concrete rumors about a potential trade package from either side, but things will become more clear as potential talks advance.

The Heat are likely hot on the pursuit, given their failure to bring in a star player in the off-season to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. But who would they give up? Whether it was the truth or not is up for debate, but Miami assured guard Tyler Herro that he was not a part of any talks about bringing in Damian Lillard, though it is hard to imagine a package that the Heat could offer for LaVine that wouldn’t include Herro in some facet.

There is still plenty of time before any NBA trade deadlines, but the way things are going in Chicago, their stars may not make it to New Years before they find a new city and new home.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 17009432135681
NBA

LATEST NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Prefers Heat And Knicks As Trade Destinations

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11min
rsz 57a57dfb c20b 482b b921 889001f314d4
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Has A Career Night In Pacers Loss To Heat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named to his first All-Star team last season when he averaged 20 points and 10 assists on the year. But based on his production…

rsz xhltiyileey5lewlf3dawxbjnm
NBA
LeBron James Says He’ll Miss A Lakers Game To See His Son Play
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h

A lot has changed for LeBron James since he started his NBA career 21 years ago. He has become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and is widely considered…

rsz 16838854563975
NBA
Andrew Wiggins Missed Warriors Game Due To Slamming Finger In Car Door
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
rsz r1259155 1296x518 5 2
NBA
The Orlando Magic Are Currently The Hottest Team In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
Jaime Jaquez Jr. heat pic
NBA
Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. is thriving as a rookie for the Heat in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 30 2023
Cam Thomas Nets pic 1
NBA
Nets Injury Report: Cam Thomas is expected to return vs. the Hornets after missing nine games in a row
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 30 2023
Arrow to top