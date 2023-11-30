NBA

The Bulls and Lakers are two teams who are seriously interested in making an in-season trade

Zach Wolpin
In 2023-24, the Bulls and Lakers have started their seasons much differently. Chicago is 5-14 through their first 19 games and is currently on a five-game losing streak. For the Lakers, they are 11-8 and are just 4-6 on the road this season. They play in a tough Western Conference where wins are never easy to come by. 

With the Bulls doing so poorly early on, rumors of the team moving one of their star players have been a topic of discussion. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire noted that Chicago and Los Angeles are two teams that could be making an in-season trade. The player being talked about the most is two-time all-star Zach LaVine.

Is there any way for the Bulls and Zach Lavine to salvage their relationship?


After making the Western Conference Finals and getting swept last season, the Lakers knew they needed to add more talent to the roster. They went out and acquired as few players and resigned some of their own. Despite that, the team feels like they still need another star. That’s where Zach Lavine comes into play. The 28-year-old could be on the move when offseason signees become eligible for trade.

Sam Amico reported that the Lakers have an interest in Lavine, but the Bulls would want Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in return. Reaves is the player that would be holding up a potential deal. After signing an extension with the Lakers this offseason, he is not eligible for trade until January 15. He signed a four-year, $54 million deal this offseason. That’s a contract that isn’t overbearing and one that teams wouldn’t mind picking up in a potential trade.


However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers might be more interested in other Bulls players. He noted that LA might want DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso and not Zach LaVine. Caruso is a player that has ties with the Lakers, winning a title with them in 2020. Additionally, DeRozan would get the chance to return to California and play in his home state. We’ll have to wait and see what happens between the Bulls and Lakers in the next few months.

