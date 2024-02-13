There will be a new wrinkle added to NBA All-Star Weekend this season. After the conclusion of the regularly scheduled three-point contest, there will be a face-off between NBA and WNBA stars for who can make the most 3’s from their league’s respective line, and two of the biggest names in each of the sports will be there to represent.

One the men’s side, it will be Stephen Curry. The greatest of all-time shooter has won two 3-point contests in his career, most recently in 2021, and has already made 61 more deep shots than any other player in the NBA so far this season. Representing the women will be Sabrina Ionescu, who set a 3-point contest record last year (men’s and women’s) by recording 37 of a possible 40 points in the final round. The previous record was 31, which was held by Curry, whom she issued the challenge to after her incredible performance.

Players around the NBA are giving their opinions on who they think might take home the hardware from the competition.

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving said he expects Ionescu to be the winner. He points out that she is looking to defend her title, while Steph is merely coming to take it:

"I'm pulling for Sabrina. No disrespect to Steph. I love you big bro, but she's coming to defend her title!" Kyrie Irving prediction for Curry and Ionescu's 3-point competition

Suns’ forward Kevin Durant was the next to chime in. He even added a humorous quip at the end of his prediction that poked fun at himself:

I’m going Steph. I said Steph first…He called me an instigator so I went with Sabrina, but I’ll go back to Steph. You know how I like to switch up.

Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, is picking his long-time partner in crime, and seems bewildered that someone would ever question the greatest shooter of all-time:

"I got Steph, the greatest ever for a reason." Draymond Green on upcoming Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout challenge.

The events of All-Star Weekend will take place over the three days in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will get kicked off on Friday night with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge. Saturday will be the intriguing day, with the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, and Dunk Contest all scheduled for the evening (in addition to the battle between Curry and Ionescu).

The official All-Star Game will take place on Sunday afternoon.