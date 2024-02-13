NBA

NBA Players Make Their Picks For 3-Point Contest Between Curry & Ionescu

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
There will be a new wrinkle added to NBA All-Star Weekend this season. After the conclusion of the regularly scheduled three-point contest, there will be a face-off between NBA and WNBA stars for who can make the most 3’s from their league’s respective line, and two of the biggest names in each of the sports will be there to represent.

NBA Players Make Their Pick Between Curry & Ionescu

One the men’s side, it will be Stephen Curry. The greatest of all-time shooter has won two 3-point contests in his career, most recently in 2021, and has already made 61 more deep shots than any other player in the NBA so far this season. Representing the women will be Sabrina Ionescu, who set a 3-point contest record last year (men’s and women’s) by recording 37 of a possible 40 points in the final round. The previous record was 31, which was held by Curry, whom she issued the challenge to after her incredible performance.

Players around the NBA are giving their opinions on who they think might take home the hardware from the competition.

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving said he expects Ionescu to be the winner. He points out that she is looking to defend her title, while Steph is merely coming to take it:

Suns’ forward Kevin Durant was the next to chime in. He even added a humorous quip at the end of his prediction that poked fun at himself:

I’m going Steph. I said Steph first…He called me an instigator so I went with Sabrina, but I’ll go back to Steph. You know how I like to switch up.

Draymond Picks Curry, Of Course

Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, is picking his long-time partner in crime, and seems bewildered that someone would ever question the greatest shooter of all-time:

The events of All-Star Weekend will take place over the three days in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will get kicked off on Friday night with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge. Saturday will be the intriguing day, with the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, and Dunk Contest all scheduled for the evening (in addition to the battle between Curry and Ionescu).

The official All-Star Game will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
