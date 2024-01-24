NBA

NBA: Phoenix Suns Looking For 7th Win In A Row Tonight Against Dallas Mavericks

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 65ade496a796a media f448ae14eb0c4f5ea5c6ec8ef317aa64 dmid1 61orup9r6 2000x1125 1
rsz 65ade496a796a media f448ae14eb0c4f5ea5c6ec8ef317aa64 dmid1 61orup9r6 2000x1125 1

The Phoenix Suns have had a roller coaster of a 2023-24 NBA season thus far. They’ve endured some tough losing skids, as well as three different instances in which they’ve won 4 straight games. But as we enter the second half of the schedule, it looks as though the team has turned a corner, and could be one of the tougher matchups in the Western Conference heading down the stretch.

NBA: Suns Looking For 7th Straight Win Tonight

The team entered the season with high expectations. The arrival of Bradley Beal was supposed to form the next “big 3” in the NBA, as he would join forces with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in order to chase a title in Phoenix.

Things didn’t start out well, largely due to the injuries that the players suffered. Beal played in just 6 of the team’s first 30 games as he dealt with various injuries, and Devin Booker missed 8 of the first 10. So not only did the team not have a couple of their best players at their disposal, but they had apparently not acclimated to playing with each other when they were actually healthy.

But Beal hasn’t missed a game since December 27th, and the Suns have had their stars available and together for the better part of a month now.

Phoenix Is 11-4 In Their Last 15 Contests

And the results are beginning to show. Since that game two days after Christmas, the Suns are 11-4 in their last 15 contests, and have worked their way back up in the standings in the West. Back in late December, they had a 15-15 record and were tied with the Warriors for the 11th seed.

Now, having won 6 in a row, Phoenix is sitting at 25-18. They are alone in 6th place in the standings, and are just a half-game back of the Pelicans, who are sitting at #5.

They’ll be put to the test over the next couple of weeks. Beginning tonight, the Suns will play seven straight games away from home, a trip that will take them all the way until February 4th. They don’t exactly play against the best in the NBA during the stretch, as they have games against the Nets, Hawks, and Wizards scheduled, but a road trip of that length can be tiresome on any team this time of year.

For tonight’s contest against the Mavericks, the Suns are listed as 2.5-point favorites.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 65ade496a796a media f448ae14eb0c4f5ea5c6ec8ef317aa64 dmid1 61orup9r6 2000x1125 1
NBA

LATEST NBA: Phoenix Suns Looking For 7th Win In A Row Tonight Against Dallas Mavericks

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 24 2024
Kyle Kuzma Wizards pic
NBA
The Wizards are hesitant to trade Kyle Kuzma with the deadline approaching in two weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024

This offseason, the Wizards traded away two of their top players, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. It was a clear sign that the franchise was ready to enter a rebuilding…

Bet on NBA in the USA
NBA
What Is The Shortest NBA Game Of All-Time?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 24 2024

Basketball is one of the most exciting sports across the world. The continuous end-to-end play and superstars who regularly feature have continued to heighten its popularity year upon year. The…

3ef9cc85ca596c1e2669c32554b3aaca
NBA
NBA Mid-Season MVP Odds: Can Anyone Catch Embiid & Jokic?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic
NBA
Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) will miss the next three games for Indiana
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024
Terry Rozier Hornets pic
NBA
The Hornets are trading Terry Rozier to the Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 1st round pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024
ca times.brightspotcdn
NBA
NBA: Embiid, KAT Each Score 60+ On Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant’s 81-Point Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024
Arrow to top