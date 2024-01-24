The Phoenix Suns have had a roller coaster of a 2023-24 NBA season thus far. They’ve endured some tough losing skids, as well as three different instances in which they’ve won 4 straight games. But as we enter the second half of the schedule, it looks as though the team has turned a corner, and could be one of the tougher matchups in the Western Conference heading down the stretch.

NBA: Suns Looking For 7th Straight Win Tonight

6-STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE SUNS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5hoJVFDltJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 23, 2024

The team entered the season with high expectations. The arrival of Bradley Beal was supposed to form the next “big 3” in the NBA, as he would join forces with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in order to chase a title in Phoenix.

Things didn’t start out well, largely due to the injuries that the players suffered. Beal played in just 6 of the team’s first 30 games as he dealt with various injuries, and Devin Booker missed 8 of the first 10. So not only did the team not have a couple of their best players at their disposal, but they had apparently not acclimated to playing with each other when they were actually healthy.

But Beal hasn’t missed a game since December 27th, and the Suns have had their stars available and together for the better part of a month now.

Phoenix Is 11-4 In Their Last 15 Contests

And the results are beginning to show. Since that game two days after Christmas, the Suns are 11-4 in their last 15 contests, and have worked their way back up in the standings in the West. Back in late December, they had a 15-15 record and were tied with the Warriors for the 11th seed.

Now, having won 6 in a row, Phoenix is sitting at 25-18. They are alone in 6th place in the standings, and are just a half-game back of the Pelicans, who are sitting at #5.

They’ll be put to the test over the next couple of weeks. Beginning tonight, the Suns will play seven straight games away from home, a trip that will take them all the way until February 4th. They don’t exactly play against the best in the NBA during the stretch, as they have games against the Nets, Hawks, and Wizards scheduled, but a road trip of that length can be tiresome on any team this time of year.

For tonight’s contest against the Mavericks, the Suns are listed as 2.5-point favorites.