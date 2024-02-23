The Dallas Mavericks are officially the hottest team in the NBA. Technically, they share the honor with the Boston Celtics, who are also currently riding a seven game winning streak, but to be in the same breath as the championship favorites in certainly a good sign. But if they want to keep things rolling, they’ll have to win some tough road games over the next week.

NBA: Mavericks Have Won 7 In A Row

The Mavericks and Celtics currently hold the longest win streaks in the NBA. 7 straight. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/b2L3xkGeid — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 23, 2024

After their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on February 3rd, the Mavericks had dropped 8 of their last 12 games and were sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference with a record of 26-23. Visions of last year’s late-season collapse were starting to be had, when the team missed the playoffs entirely after trading for Kyrie Irving while sitting in the 6th seed.

But things have only gone up since then. Starting with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on February 5th, the Mavericks have now won seven games in a row, which was capped off by their win over the Western Conference rival Phoenix Suns in the first game out of the All-Star break on Thursday. Their schedule hasn’t exactly been the toughest, but they are able to defeat the Thunder and Knicks by a combined 49 points in back-to-back games during the span.

Now, heading into the weekend, the Dallas is 10 games over .500 at 33-23, and are in the 6th spot in the West after overtaking the Suns.

Schedule Features Tough Upcoming Road Trip

.@WindhorstESPN on why the Mavericks are playing must-see hoops in the West 👀 🏀 pic.twitter.com/OAvA0Ndaqr — First Take (@FirstTake) February 23, 2024

But things are about to get tougher. In order to keep their streak alive, the Mavericks will have to play against some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and do it all on the road. They’ll have two nights off before they start the road trip, but will kick things off by playing against the Pacers on Sunday night.

They’ll then take on Cleveland on Tuesday, the first of a back-to-back, followed by a visit to the Raptors in Toronto. Then, to cap things off, Dallas will visit Boston next Friday night in what could be an NBA Finals preview if the Mavs can stay on their current trajectory.

Luka Dončić is of course the team’s leading producer, and is the top scorer in the NBA in terms of points per game. His average of 34.3 is an impressive 3.2 points higher than the next highest, which belongs to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.