NBA

NBA: Mavericks 7-Game Winning Streak To Be Put To The Test Over The Next Week

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 22490615 168394021 lowres
rsz usatsi 22490615 168394021 lowres

The Dallas Mavericks are officially the hottest team in the NBA. Technically, they share the honor with the Boston Celtics, who are also currently riding a seven game winning streak, but to be in the same breath as the championship favorites in certainly a good sign. But if they want to keep things rolling, they’ll have to win some tough road games over the next week.

NBA: Mavericks Have Won 7 In A Row

After their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on February 3rd, the Mavericks had dropped 8 of their last 12 games and were sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference with a record of 26-23. Visions of last year’s late-season collapse were starting to be had, when the team missed the playoffs entirely after trading for Kyrie Irving while sitting in the 6th seed.

But things have only gone up since then. Starting with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on February 5th, the Mavericks have now won seven games in a row, which was capped off by their win over the Western Conference rival Phoenix Suns in the first game out of the All-Star break on Thursday. Their schedule hasn’t exactly been the toughest, but they are able to defeat the Thunder and Knicks by a combined 49 points in back-to-back games during the span.

Now, heading into the weekend, the Dallas is 10 games over .500 at 33-23, and are in the 6th spot in the West after overtaking the Suns.

Schedule Features Tough Upcoming Road Trip

But things are about to get tougher. In order to keep their streak alive, the Mavericks will have to play against some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and do it all on the road. They’ll have two nights off before they start the road trip, but will kick things off by playing against the Pacers on Sunday night.

They’ll then take on Cleveland on Tuesday, the first of a back-to-back, followed by a visit to the Raptors in Toronto. Then, to cap things off, Dallas will visit Boston next Friday night in what could be an NBA Finals preview if the Mavs can stay on their current trajectory.

Luka Dončić is of course the team’s leading producer, and is the top scorer in the NBA in terms of points per game. His average of 34.3 is an impressive 3.2 points higher than the next highest, which belongs to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 22490615 168394021 lowres
NBA

LATEST NBA: Mavericks 7-Game Winning Streak To Be Put To The Test Over The Next Week

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Zion Williamson Pelicans pic
NBA
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called out Zion Williamson for not being able to stay in shape
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024

In the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson was the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. The story of Williamson’s career has been his inability to stay healthy. He’s…

Aleksej Pokusevski Thunder pic
NBA
Oklahoma City has waived former 2021 first-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski after four seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024

Credit is due to Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti. Their front office has done an incredible job in drafting talent that has turned into key pieces of their…

usatsi 22591390
NBA
Not So Fast? The Warriors Are 7-19 Against Western Conference Playoff Teams
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Nikola Jokic Nuggets pic
NBA
Denver’s Nikola Jokic made NBA history on Thursday night with another triple-double
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
b59ddf8e98342b4e24c7f7e75aab05b1
NBA
NBA: 76ers Now In Danger Of Falling Out Of Top-6 In The Eastern Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
28e6655b3a327a651040f654eabccdd4 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
NBA: Jordan Poole Has Been Benched By The Washington Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Arrow to top