With Stephen Curry taking a night off in order to rest, Klay Thompson took over in Golden State’s decisive victory over the flailing Utah Jazz on Sunday evening. His 32 points led all of the game’s scorers by a long shot, and was his second-highest output of the NBA season, and his fourth 30+ point game of the year. The now 34-year-old guard has had a couple of solid performances over the Warriors’ last three contests, and is proving that he still has something left in the tank after injuries and general aging over the past few seasons.

Could The Magic Be Klay Thompson’s Next NBA Team?

“One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that Orlando, loaded with young talent but not with shooters, might offer Klay a ton of money next summer.” 👀 – @timkawakami (Via https://t.co/HMcgmcAjwP) pic.twitter.com/xgK77P40i6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 8, 2024

But it is becoming increasingly likely that he’ll be continuing his career somewhere other than the Bay Area.

Thompson’s contract situation has been a talking point for nearly a year now. He was always set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2024 season, and there haven’t been any reported negotiations between the two sides since Golden State’s reported $48 million offer over two years last summer. The Warriors have been reportedly looked to cheapen their roster’s price tag and lower their luxury tax bill sooner rather than later, and it could be Thompson who is the first of the team’s “big 3” to leave town.

There should be more than a handful of teams interested in bringing in one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, and the Orlando Magic top the list.

The fit would be obvious from a basketball standpoint. The Magic have one of the most talented young rosters in the league with guys like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner that they intend to build around, with essentially their entire core currently being under the age of 26.

Veteran Leadership Needed In Orlando

Every team to record 45+ wins, with their top three scorers being aged 22 or younger, since 1999: • The Orlando Magic That’s it. That’s the list.#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Q1Atycu746 — ORLmuse (@ORLmuse) April 7, 2024

Where they lack is in veteran leadership and experience, as Joe Ingles isn’t exactly the respected pro that the team needs on the roster. Not only would Klay Thompson’s sharpshooting ability help spread the offense and create more opportunities for the team’s young stars, but it would also give them a player who is battle-tested when it comes to deep playoff runs and general postseason experience.

The 2024 off-season will be perhaps the perfect window for Orlando to go out and spend money, as the contracts for their younger stars won’t need to kick in the big bucks for at least another NBA season or two. They have made impressive strides this season and find themselves battling for a top-4 spot in the East, and could become even stronger this off-season as they look to add veteran talent.