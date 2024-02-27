NBA

Klay Thompson insists he still wants to be a Warrior for life as he heads into free agency this offseason

Zach Wolpin
The second half of Klay Thompson’s career has not been an easy one. Yet the 34-year-old has embraced the grind and is in his 13th season with Golden State. Thompson was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Warriors. In 2023-24, the four-time NBA champion has been asked to take on a new role. 

Head coach Steve Kerr has moved Thompson to the bench and he’s now their sixth man. It’s the first time in his career with the Warriors that he hasn’t been a full-time starter. The five-time all-star has had to embrace this role and he’s doing what he can to help the team win. Thompson will be a free agent this offseason and insists he wants to be a Warrior for life.

Will Golden State sign Klay Thompson to a contract extension this offseason?


For the last decade, the Warriors have been able to keep their big three intact. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are one of the most iconic trios in NBA history. This could realistically be their last season together if the Warriors and Thompson cannot reach an extension. Back in the summer of 2019, Thompson signed a five-year, $189 million extension with Golden State. That deal is up and the 34-year-old is not giving the same production he did when the deal was originally signed.

It happens to the best players. Thompson still has games where he can hit seven threes and get 30+ points. He’s lacking the consistency in 2023-24 in terms of scoring. His (17.1) points per game are the lowest of his career since the 2012-13 season, That was his second season in the NBA. Sadly, Thompson has taken a step back offensively for the Warriors and just isn’t the same player he once was. However, Thompson is a valued piece of their franchise who could be on the move this offseason.


For now, Klay Thompson and the Warriors need to focus on winning games. They are currently 10th in the Western Conference and would be in the play-in game if the season ended today. Golden State needs to consistently not stretch if they want a chance at having one of the top six seeds. The Warriors will be on the road tonight to face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

