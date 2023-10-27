NBA

NBA: Damian Lillard Drops 39 Points In Debut, Bucks Narrowly Defeat 76ers

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
lillard1280 1 1040x572 1
lillard1280 1 1040x572 1

The Milwaukee Bucks are beginning the 2023-24 NBA season as the favorites to win the championship next June, and they solidified their standing in their opening night contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

NBA: Damian Lillard Impresses In Bucks Debut

The Bucks spent a majority of the off-season just behind the Denver Nuggets on the board of shortest odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals, but that all changed the day that they acquired Damian Lillard. The addition of the superstar guard boosted Milwaukee into the top spot, making them the team to beat not only in the Eastern Conference, but in the entirety of the league.

There were some questions about how dominant the Bucks would be early on, but the oddsmakers didn’t think it would take very long for the team to gel. For the game against the 76ers, Lillard’s new team was favored by 6 points over Philadelphia, who have a chance to compete in the East themselves.

The Bucks were unable to cover the spread thanks to a late flurry by Philly, but still came out with a victory on opening night against a conference rival. Lillard was especially impressive, scoring 39 points in his debut, sinking all 17 of his free throws and grabbing 8 rebounds to boot. Giannis Antetoukounmpo had some big plays down the stretch, getting the Bucks back into the game when the 76ers took the lead halfway through the 4th quarter.

Missing Harden Could Have Affected 76ers

The 76ers were without James Harden, who was in the news earlier in the day for being denied access to the team’s plane as they departed for Milwaukee on Wednesday. There is no word on whether he’ll play for the team any time soon, but his presence was certainly missed in the first game of the season, and the results may have been different had he been available to play.

Embiid scored 23 points but was plagued by 7 turnovers, and was not the highest scorer on his team. Tyrese Maxey is in the conversation for Most Improved Player in the NBA at the start of the season, and had a strong first night by scoring 31 points and dishing out 8 assists in the loss.

The Bucks will have two days off before they play against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
d7461740 72eb 11ee 9fdf 1e16c8a6a0cf
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant Passes Hakeem Olajuwon On NBA All-Time Scoring List

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Despite conflicting reports, the 76ers still believe Joel Embiid wants to finish his career with Philadelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

During this past offseason, there were a ton of rumors about Joel Embiid possibly leaving the 76ers. One team that is always in the mix for star players is the…

Bet on NBA in the USA
NBA
How To Bet On NBA In Canada With CA Sports Betting Sites for Basketball
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h

You can bet on NBA in Canada for the upcoming season with our recommended CA sports betting site for basketball and also get up to $400 to use for any…

lillard1280 1 1040x572 1
NBA
NBA: Damian Lillard Drops 39 Points In Debut, Bucks Narrowly Defeat 76ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
jimmy butler heat 053123
NBA
Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler Predicts Another Finals Run For Miami
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
i 2
NBA
76ers News: James Harden Denied Access To Team Plane, Told To Stay Home
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics’ Jrue Holiday was outstanding defensively in his first game with Boston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 26 2023
Arrow to top