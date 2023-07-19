NBA

NBA Continues To Go Global, Announces Games In Paris In 2024

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NBA is continuing their attempt at broadening their audience this upcoming season, and they have announced that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off at AccorArena in Paris in early 2024.

NBA: Nets Will Take On Cavs In Paris In 2024

The league has been one of the most successful when it comes to growing its game globally. Things truly kicked off in the early 1990s when the Dream Team made their debut as a collection of the most popular players in the game. They were true worldwide icons, and there were kids overseas who wanted to be “Like Mike” just as much as those in the states did.

We have been seeing the result of the Dream Team’s impact in the NBA over the last few years. There has been a steady infiltration of European players coming to play in the United States, and their status in the league has only risen. There were certain guys like Dirk Nowitzki and Peja Stojakovic who paved the way for today’s players, but there is a whole new level of dominance from the foreign-born players.

All one has to do is look at the MVP voting from the 2022-23 season. The top three vote-getters were all foreign-born, as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić, and Giannis Antetokounmpo topped the list. And that goes without including Luka Dončić, who many consider to be one of the top-3 players in the league himself.

League Continues Global Expansion

So does the NBA really need to promote their game globally? They have for many years, and will continue to do so in 2024.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Brooklyn Nets in this year’s international game, which will take place in Paris, France.

France has been a big focal point of the NBA this off-season, given the hype surrounding #1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who himself is French. It will be the third regular season game played in Paris after the NBA brought the game in 2020 and again in 2023.

Paris will be the second European city to host a regular season NBA game, as there have been many that have been played in London. The league continues to visit Mexico City, and played in Japan repeatedly in the early 1990s.

Anthony R. Cardenas

