After a 118-108 win vs. the Clippers on Monday, the Cavaliers are 28-16 this season. That is fifth in the Eastern Conference and only half a game behind the Knicks in fourth. For the last month and a half, Cleveland has been without two key offensive starters. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley both have missed extended time.

However, Mobley did make his return on Monday after missing 22 games in a row due to a knee injury. Darius Garland has been out with a jaw injury for the last 19 games. Luckily, he’s on the verge of being ready to play this week. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Garland is expected to play on Wednesday vs. the Pistons. A huge boost for the team offensively.

Cleveland will have Darius Garland back on Wednesday night barring a setback

"[Darius Garland] had his mouth wired shut for four weeks. He's been rehabbing, he's been recovering, getting his weight back, he just got his screws out this week and he's planning to make his return on Wednesday."



On December 14th vs. the Celtics, Darius Garland suffered a jaw injury. He’s missed the last 19 games for Cleveland but is expected to make his return on Wednesday vs. Detroit. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garland had his mouth wired shut for the last four weeks. Garland was just finally able to get the screws out this week and has made a nice recovery. Charania also noted that the 24-year-old is looking to get his weight back up.

He’s been unable to eat solid foods for the last four weeks with his mouth wired shut. The all-star PG will work over the next few weeks to gain some weight back to his overall frame. Cleveland will be at full strength once they have Garland back on Wednesday. While Garland will play, expect to see him on a minutes restriction like Evan Mobely was one Monday night in his first game back. They’re playing it long-term with Garland and do not want to re-risk an injury. That’s why they’ve taken their team and feel he’s ready to play vs. the Pistons.

Darius Garland plans to return tomorrow vs. the Pistons.



Garland has played in a total of 20 games for the Cavaliers so far in 2023-24. The former 5th overall pick is averaging (20.7) points, (2.8) rebounds, (5.9) assists, and a career-high (1.6) steals per game. Additionally, his (.470) field-goal percentage is also a career-high. Getting Garland back in the starting five is going to be a good problem for the Cavaliers. They’ve been getting it done with some players who normally come off the bench. Now that Garland is set to return, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff can start to work in his normal rotations.