NBA

NBA: Bucks Blow Their Chance To Close The Gap In The Eastern Conference

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usa today 222507130
rsz usa today 222507130

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday’s action with a 25-11 record and in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. While they had been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company had lost three of their first four games of the 2024 calendar year, and had slipped all the way down to 3.5 games back of the Celtics to start the second week of January.

NBA: Bucks Lose To Jazz In 8.5-Point Upset

They had a golden opportunity to turn things around on Monday night. The Utah Jazz came into the game with a 17-20 record and in 11th place in the West, and were listed as an 8.5 point underdog for their date in Milwaukee.

But Utah was able to overcome their status as an underdog, and essentially dominated the Bucks throughout the entire contest. The Jazz jumped out to a commanding 41-23 lead after the first quarter, and were leading by 31 points by halftime. The Bucks were able to close some of the gap during the third quarter, but the game ended in a 132-116 win for Utah.

The loss to a lesser NBA opponent is of course tough for Milwaukee, but they blew a golden opportunity to close the gap between them and Boston in the standings. The Celtics took on the Pacers for the second straight time on Monday night, but came up short, losing by a score of 133-131.

Milwaukee Blew A Chance To Close The Gap

Had the Bucks been able to take care of business, they would have closed the gap to 2.5 games. To make matters even worse, the lead could have been shortened even further in the coming days, as the next game that Milwaukee will play will be a home contest against Boston on Thursday.

The Celtics will take on the Timberwolves between now and then, putting them through one of the tougher stretches of schedule that we have seen so far this NBA season following a double dip against Indiana. It would have been the perfect time for the Bucks to capitalize, but they’ve hit a cold streak during one of the worst possible stretches.

The schedule for the Bucks won’t let up for another week, as the always-dangerous Steph Curry comes to town, followed by a date with the Kings. Of their following five games, three are against the Cavaliers and two against the Pistons.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usa today 222507130
NBA

LATEST NBA: Bucks Blow Their Chance To Close The Gap In The Eastern Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 09 2024
7f9aa1c0 ace6 11ee b9fb fda11a9e746d
NBA
Warriors: Draymond Green Lost Nearly $2 Million During His Suspension
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024

Draymond Green has missed the last 12 games for the Golden State Warriors while serving an open-ended suspension. Part of his temporary ban featured league-mandated requirements that included meetings with…

Cade Cunningham Pistons pic
NBA
Detroit could be in serious trouble if Cade Cunningham misses time with a knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024

As a team, the Detroit Pistons are struggling mightily in 2023-24. After a loss on Sunday to the Nuggets, they are 3-33 this season. Detroit lost an NBA record 28…

image
NBA
Jordan Poole Has The Worst Plus/Minus Stats Of Any Player In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn12
NBA
Bad News Continues For The Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul Now Out Indefinitely
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024
rsz people clown lebron james for brushing extremely 5 6365 1704479431 9 dblbig
NBA
LeBron James Speaks On The Lakers: “We Just Suck Right Now”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024
rsz 18978230040
NBA
Warriors Players Are Apparently Losing Faith In Head Coach Steve Kerr
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024
Arrow to top