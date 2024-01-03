Tonight, the Bucks will be on the road to face the Pacers for the fifth time this season. Milwaukee comes into this game with a 24-9 record, the second-best in the Eastern Conference. Their last game played was on New Year’s Day against the Pacers in a 122-113 loss.

Indiana has an 18-14 record coming into their Wednesday night matchup vs. the Bucks. They won their last game 122-113 vs. Milwaukee. Tyrese Haliburton’s 26 points and 11 assists led the Pacers to that win. The team is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference through their first 32 games of the 2023-24 season. Milwaukee and Indiana will tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Will the Bucks be able to bounce back after a loss on Monday to the Pacers?

1. Tyrese Haliburton Over 13.5 assists @ (+127) via BetOnline

The 23-year-old PG is in his third season with the Indiana Pacers after being traded to the team in 2021-22. Tyrese Haliburton has gotten better each season and he was a first-time all-star in 2022-23. Through 29 games this season, Haliburton is leading the league with (12.7) assists per game. Additionally, his (24.7) points per game are the most of any Pacer in 2023-24. The next closest is Myles Turner’s (17.6) points per game. His production would be hard to replace if the team did not have their all-star PG.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (13.5) vs. the Bucks. Haliburton has gone over that number in 10 of his 29 games this season. He’s gone over (13.5) in two of his last three games. The all-star PG has 54 total assists over his last three games played. It’s been a special season for Haliburton and he does what he can each night to try and lead Indiana to a win.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 36.5 points @ (-107) via BetOnline

There’s no question who the best player on Milaukee’s roster is. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time league MVP and has been dominating the league for five-plus seasons. His (30.9) points per game are the fourth-most in the NBA in 2023-24 and his (11.3) rebounds are the sixth-most. Antetokounmpo is a special player and there are not many players who can guard him on offense.

His O/U for points is set at (36.5) vs. the Pacers. Antetokounmpo has gone under that number in 26 of his 32 games played this season. Taking his under is a smart play considering he’s only gone over (36.5) just six times this entire season. Milwaukee will be looking for a win tonight after losing their last game to the Pacers.

3. Myles Turner Over 6.5 rebounds @ (-132) via BetOnline

At 27 years old, Myles Turner is in his ninth professional season, all of them with the Indiana Pacers. The former first-round pick is a defensive specialist with a knack for rejections. He’s led the NBA twice in blocks per game for an entire season. Once in 2018-19 and again in 2020-21. For his career, Turner averages (2.3) blocks per game.

Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (6.5) vs. the Bucks. Turner has gone over that number in 17 of his 31 games played this season. For his career, Turner averages (6.8) rebounds per game. This season, he is averaging (7.4) per game for the Pacers. He’ll have to battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez for rebounds.