NBA

NBA: 76ers Now In Danger Of Falling Out Of Top-6 In The Eastern Conference

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
b59ddf8e98342b4e24c7f7e75aab05b1
b59ddf8e98342b4e24c7f7e75aab05b1

As it turns out, having the NBA MVP healthy and available can be the difference between being a championship contender and a bottom-end playoff team. The Philadelphia 76ers are learning that lesson the hard way, as they extended their tough stretch against the New York Knicks in their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday.

NBA: 76ers Are Now 3-10 In Last 13 Games

Back on January 25th, Philly was in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference, and looking like contenders for the NBA Finals with their 29-13 record and Joel Embiid cruising to another most valuable player award. But the all-too-familiar injury bug caught up with the talented center, and he was ruled out for an extended period after aggravating the ailment when trying to return to play before being full healed.

The effects have been felt. Over their last thirteen games, the 76ers are 3-10. Granted, many of the teams they played against in that span, but the only top-3 team was the Denver Nuggets. During that time, they dropped from 3rd to 5th place in the East, and will finish the night 11.5 games behind the 1st place Celtics.

There was hope that the All-Star break would be a nice way to break the trend and change the team’s fortunes heading into the home stretch, but they didn’t even crack 100 points against the Knicks on Thursday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 35 of his team’s 96 total, while three starters for Philadelphia combined to score just 9.

Philly In Danger Of Dropping Into Play-In Spot

Dropping to the 5th spot has been bad enough, but the team is now in danger of becoming a Play-In team. They will end the night just one game up on the Pacers, who are currently in the 6th and final non-Play In spot, and their next three games will all be against the top 3 teams in the Eastern Conference.

The team that is currently in the 7th spot, the Orlando Magic, are 7-3 in their last 1o games after being victorious over the red-hot Cavaliers on Thursday. They are just 1.5 games behind Philadelphia, and play against some of the worst teams in the NBA over the next couple of weeks, including two against the Pistons and one against each of the Wizards and Hornets.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
b59ddf8e98342b4e24c7f7e75aab05b1
NBA

LATEST NBA: 76ers Now In Danger Of Falling Out Of Top-6 In The Eastern Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
28e6655b3a327a651040f654eabccdd4 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
NBA: Jordan Poole Has Been Benched By The Washington Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

The Washington Wizards aren’t the worst team in the NBA, but they’re getting close. Coming out of the All-Star break, they are just one game better than the Detroit Pistons,…

68cf5d30 bc06 11ee ba75 a18fc705faf9
NBA
NBA: Warriors Are Now 26 Times More Valuable Than When They Drafted Stephen Curry
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024

The Golden State Warriors weren’t exactly an illustrious franchise back in 2009. In a Forbes article written at the time, the team was ranked as the 18th most valuable in…

Kyle Lowry pic
NBA
Kyle Lowry is ready to be a mentor to Tyrese Maxey and help him grow with the 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
16888381744893
NBA
Insider Says Jordan Poole’s Contract Is “One Of The Worst In The NBA”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024
Chris Paul Warriors pic
NBA
Golden State’s Chris Paul (hand) is ‘close’ to making his return for the Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top