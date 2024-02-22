NBA

Kyle Lowry is ready to be a mentor to Tyrese Maxey and help him grow with the 76ers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kyle Lowry pic
Kyle Lowry pic

At the 2023-24 trade deadline, the Miami Heat sent Kyle Lowry to the Hornets. The 37-year-old did not play a single game for Charlotte and received a contract buyout. That allowed the veteran PG to choose where he wanted to play next. After careful consideration, Lowry ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

It’s a hometown reunion for Lowry who was born in Philadelphia. He played his high school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty in Philadelphia as well. Lowry ended up attending college at Villanova, roughly 30 minutes away from his home. This is the first time since college that Lowry has been able to be so close to home. Now, he’s embracing his role with the Sixers and is ready to help Tyrese Maxey develop into an elite player.

How will Kyle Lowry make an impact for the Philadelphia 76ers?


Since being traded to the Hornets, Paul has not played in over a month. His last game was on 1/21 when Miami played the Orlando Magic. However, the veteran PG will get his first chance to return to action when the Sixers host the Knicks tonight. Joining the Sixers was not something Lowry thought he would be able to do in his career. It all came together at the perfect time. Now, he’s ready to play once again under head coach Nick Nurse and do what he can do to help the team win.

In 37 games played for the Heat in 2023-24, Kyle Lowry made 35 starts. He was averaging (8.2) points, (3.5) rebounds, (4.0) assists, and (1.1) steals. The veteran was also knocking down shots from beyond the arc at (.385) percent. With Tyrese Maxey as the team’s starting PG, Lowry will play off the bench in a mentor role.  Lowry knows his job is to make Maxey a better player. Having veteran leadership for a young player like Maxey is invaluable. The Sixers are lucky to have Lowry on their team.


As the Sixers return from all-star break, they are still without 2022-23 league MVP Joel Embiid. Despite that, Kyle Lowry still believes the Sixers have enough talent to stay competitive in the East. The veteran mentioned all-stat Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris as key pieces. Philly also has Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre, and Paul Reed as contributors as well. It’s going to continue to be a challenge for the Sixers to win consistently without their MVP center.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kyle Lowry pic
NBA

LATEST Kyle Lowry is ready to be a mentor to Tyrese Maxey and help him grow with the 76ers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
16888381744893
NBA
Insider Says Jordan Poole’s Contract Is “One Of The Worst In The NBA”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 22 2024

Jordan Poole was on a fast track to be the successor for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He was the young, up-and-coming NBA star on the Golden State Warriors who…

Chris Paul Warriors pic
NBA
Golden State’s Chris Paul (hand) is ‘close’ to making his return for the Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024

Through 53 games in 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors are 27-26. That is 10th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament….

LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Otto Porter Jr. pic
NBA
Otto Porter Jr. could be a buyout candidate for the Utah Jazz, allowing him to sign elsewhere
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Mike Budenholzer Bucks pic
NBA
Mike Budenholzer is reportedly at the top of Brooklyn’s list in their head coaching search
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
O.G. Anunoby Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby (elbow) is optimistic about returning before the start of the postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Arrow to top