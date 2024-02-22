At the 2023-24 trade deadline, the Miami Heat sent Kyle Lowry to the Hornets. The 37-year-old did not play a single game for Charlotte and received a contract buyout. That allowed the veteran PG to choose where he wanted to play next. After careful consideration, Lowry ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s a hometown reunion for Lowry who was born in Philadelphia. He played his high school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty in Philadelphia as well. Lowry ended up attending college at Villanova, roughly 30 minutes away from his home. This is the first time since college that Lowry has been able to be so close to home. Now, he’s embracing his role with the Sixers and is ready to help Tyrese Maxey develop into an elite player.

How will Kyle Lowry make an impact for the Philadelphia 76ers?

“I understand my role and my job. My job is to make sure that Tyrese [Maxey] gets better… My job is to do everything that I need to do to make this team and this organization better.” Kyle Lowry on his role with the Sixers 💯 (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/YOJCOsXXhV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2024



Since being traded to the Hornets, Paul has not played in over a month. His last game was on 1/21 when Miami played the Orlando Magic. However, the veteran PG will get his first chance to return to action when the Sixers host the Knicks tonight. Joining the Sixers was not something Lowry thought he would be able to do in his career. It all came together at the perfect time. Now, he’s ready to play once again under head coach Nick Nurse and do what he can do to help the team win.

In 37 games played for the Heat in 2023-24, Kyle Lowry made 35 starts. He was averaging (8.2) points, (3.5) rebounds, (4.0) assists, and (1.1) steals. The veteran was also knocking down shots from beyond the arc at (.385) percent. With Tyrese Maxey as the team’s starting PG, Lowry will play off the bench in a mentor role. Lowry knows his job is to make Maxey a better player. Having veteran leadership for a young player like Maxey is invaluable. The Sixers are lucky to have Lowry on their team.

New ESPN story: Kyle Lowry never dreamed of playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. But now that the former Villanova star is back home, he’s glad to have the opportunity. “At this time in my career, I’m prepared to do it.”https://t.co/uvDtjqMbE8 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 21, 2024



As the Sixers return from all-star break, they are still without 2022-23 league MVP Joel Embiid. Despite that, Kyle Lowry still believes the Sixers have enough talent to stay competitive in the East. The veteran mentioned all-stat Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris as key pieces. Philly also has Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre, and Paul Reed as contributors as well. It’s going to continue to be a challenge for the Sixers to win consistently without their MVP center.