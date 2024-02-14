Daryl Morey has never been one to shy away from bold NBA trade proposals. It is one of the many ways that he helped build the Houston Rockets into championship contenders during his years as their general manager, and he’s continued by doing plenty of dealing in that same position with the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA: 76ers Asked About LeBron At The Trade Deadline

Daryl Morey reportedly contacted the Phoenix Suns to inquire about the availability of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, and also reached out to the Lakers to check on LeBron James, per @wojespn He went 0/4 (Via https://t.co/m4f6rSe0XO) pic.twitter.com/CpnyUvmJKx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 14, 2024

And according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he tried swinging for the fences just a couple of weeks ago around the trade deadline.

Woj’s article was focused on the fact that the Warriors tried calling the Lakers to inquire about LeBron James. It seems as though Golden State is trying to pair Stephen Curry with James in the latter stages of their careers, but neither James nor Los Angeles was interested in exploring a possible deal, according to the report.

There was a side piece about Morey, though, explaining how he too reached out to the Lakers to find out how to bring James to Philadelphia. Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka responded by asking about the availability of Joel Embiid, which ended the conversation.

But Morey didn’t stop there. Later in the article, Woj explains that he also called around to other NBA teams, including the Phoenix Suns. He was calling about Kevin Durant.

Philly Looking For Help In Wake Of Embiid Injury

It seems as though the 76ers were scrambling for some help in the wake of the injury to Embiid. After being the favorite to win NBA MVP for the 2023-24 season, Embiid suffered a knee ailment that will keep him out until at least a couple of weeks before the playoffs, and his status for the postseason is most certainly in doubt.

And while they’ve won their last two games, Philadelphia is 3-7 in their last 10, and have dropped from third place in the Eastern Conference all the way down to fifth, 3.5 games behind the Cavaliers who are currently occupying second place.

The 76ers will take on the Heat on Wednesday evening in the final game before the NBA All- Star break. They’ll face quite a tough task on the other side, though, as their first four games after the time off will be against teams that are currently in the top-7 in the East.