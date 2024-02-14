NBA

NBA: 76ers Asked About LeBron, Durant, Others Before Trade Deadline

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz durant ap photo by rick scuteri 1024x683 1
rsz durant ap photo by rick scuteri 1024x683 1

Daryl Morey has never been one to shy away from bold NBA trade proposals. It is one of the many ways that he helped build the Houston Rockets into championship contenders during his years as their general manager, and he’s continued by doing plenty of dealing in that same position with the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA: 76ers Asked About LeBron At The Trade Deadline

And according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he tried swinging for the fences just a couple of weeks ago around the trade deadline.

Woj’s article was focused on the fact that the Warriors tried calling the Lakers to inquire about LeBron James. It seems as though Golden State is trying to pair Stephen Curry with James in the latter stages of their careers, but neither James nor Los Angeles was interested in exploring a possible deal, according to the report.

There was a side piece about Morey, though, explaining how he too reached out to the Lakers to find out how to bring James to Philadelphia. Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka responded by asking about the availability of Joel Embiid, which ended the conversation.

But Morey didn’t stop there. Later in the article, Woj explains that he also called around to other NBA teams, including the Phoenix Suns. He was calling about Kevin Durant.

Philly Looking For Help In Wake Of Embiid Injury

It seems as though the 76ers were scrambling for some help in the wake of the injury to Embiid. After being the favorite to win NBA MVP for the 2023-24 season, Embiid suffered a knee ailment that will keep him out until at least a couple of weeks before the playoffs, and his status for the postseason is most certainly in doubt.

And while they’ve won their last two games, Philadelphia is 3-7 in their last 10, and have dropped from third place in the Eastern Conference all the way down to fifth, 3.5 games behind the Cavaliers who are currently occupying second place.

The 76ers will take on the Heat on Wednesday evening in the final game before the NBA All- Star break. They’ll face quite a tough task on the other side, though, as their first four games after the time off will be against teams that are currently in the top-7 in the East.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Domantas Sabonis Kings pic
NBA

LATEST Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis has the chance to make NBA history this season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
rsz 17194915980
NBA
Wizards Could Overtake Pistons As The Worst Team In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024

The Detroit Pistons have been enduring a rough 2023-24 NBA season thus far. They have been at the bottom of the standings for essentially the entire year, and still find…

P.J. Tucker Clippers pic
NBA
P.J. Tucker will rejoin the Clippers after the all-star break to ‘reset’ his mindset amid no playing time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024

To start the 2023-24 season, veteran P.J. Tucker was with the 76ers. Philadelphia made a trade early on in the 2024 season with the Clippers and acquired James Harden. Tucker…

Kawhi Leoanrd Clippers pic 1
NBA
Kawhi Leonard could miss the all-star game this Sunday with an adductor injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
LeBron James and Steph Curry pic
NBA
Golden State reportedly tried to trade for LeBron James ahead of the trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
Register on BetOnline for Nascar
NBA
NBA: Draymond Green Goes Off On Jusuf Nurkic On Latest Podcast
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024
rsz i6
NBA
NBA Players Make Their Picks For 3-Point Contest Between Curry & Ionescu
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024
Arrow to top