Soccer

Nashville General Manager Claims Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Has Had A “Tremendous” Impact On American Soccer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi Is The Second-Most Followed Personality On Intagram
Lionel Messi Is The Second-Most Followed Personality On Intagram

Ahead of Saturday’s (August 19) Leagues Cup final, Mike Jacobs, the General Manager of Nashville SC, has given his verdict on Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami, saying that the move has been massive for American soccer.

After weeks of negotiations, Inter Miami finally registered Lionel Messi on their roster on July 15. The Argentina icon, who joined the MLS outfit as a free agent, has been on fire since the transfer, scoring a whopping nine times in six games in the Leagues Cup. Buoyed by his breathtaking form, Inter Miami have made it to their first-ever Leagues Cup final where they will face Jacobs’ Nashville SC.

Jacobs Thanks Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi For Making American Soccer Popular

Ahead of the mouthwatering clash at the DEODIS Park in Tennessee on Saturday, Jacobs talked about the impact of Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami. He admitted that had it not been for Messi, fans would not be as excited for the Leagues Cup final.

“What’s happened with the addition of Messi and obviously some other really special players is tremendous for our league, the visibility of our players, our teams,” said Jacobs (via The Mirror).

“Nashville SC will play in front of more people than in our club’s history and that wouldn’t have happened this weekend had Messi not come to our league. So I think that’s tremendous.”

Ticket Prices Sky-Rocket Ahead Of Saturday’s Leagues Cup Showdown

Almost every soccer fan is eager to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner lift his first trophy in America on Saturday. As a result, ticket prices for the clash at 30,000-seater DEODIS Park have shot through the roof. At the time of writing, the cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster are retailing for a whopping $409.50. Best seats, on the other hand, are at anywhere between $1,467.35 and $11,700.

Neither Inter Miami nor Nashville SC have played in the Leagues Cup final before. Since the tournament’s inauguration in 2019, only Mexican teams have gone on to win it, with Cruz Azul and Leon bagging the trophy one time each.

Cruz Azul, of course, were the first victim of Messi’s magic in America. The Barcelona legend scored an injury-time free-kick to beat Cruz Azul 2-1 on matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Opens Up About PSG Struggles
Soccer

LATEST “It was difficult” – Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Admits He Did Not Want To Leave Barcelona For PSG

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6s
Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Signs Skechers Deal
Soccer
Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane Signs Lifetime Deal With Skechers
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Bayern Munich newcomer and England skipper Harry Kane has signed a lifetime global deal with American multinational footwear company Skechers. The superstar striker, who previously endorsed Nike, will be wearing…

Chelsea vs Manchester City Argentina
Soccer
Man City vs Newcastle Premier League Betting Picks For US Soccer Fans
Author image Andy Newton  •  20h

See below our Man City vs Newcastle Premier League betting picks as the current champions continue their title defence. It’s a match up that ended 2-0 to City last season,…

man united vs tottenham
Soccer
Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League Betting Picks For US Soccer Fans
Author image Andy Newton  •  20h
Messi And Ronaldo Instagram
Soccer
10 Soccer Players With Most Instagram Followers: Messi Joins Ronaldo Atop The Rankings
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  20h
Ronaldo and Neymar
Soccer
5 Soccer Players With Highest Accumulated Transfer Fee: Ronaldo & Neymar Headline Star-Studded List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“We need to be prepared” – Arsenal Boss Sends Warning To Aaron Ramsdale Following David Raya Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Arrow to top