Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles

The New York Jets made some noise before their bye week, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a dominating performance from their defense. They are something of a pleasant surprise, sitting at 3-3 after a brutal start to their 2023 schedule, and have themselves in position to at least be in the conversation when talks of postseason begin.

Cook, Lawson Unhappy With Role On Jets

Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, admitting he’s frustrated in a reduced role with the New York Jets, said Thursday he will speak to his agent and general manager Joe Douglas about the possibility of a trade. More via @RichCimini:https://t.co/3qQPrAarzZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

But there are some unhappy customers on the team’s roster, and moves could be made before next Tuesday’s trade deadline if the players get their way.

The most notable gripe comes from running back Dalvin Cook. Cook had been one of the most productive backs in the NFL in recent memory, and his addition to the Jets’ roster was thought to give them yet another explosive weapon for Aaron Rodgers to use at his disposal. Rodgers is of course out, and Cook hasn’t been getting the playing time that he feels he deserves.

The bulk of the carries have gone to second-year man Breece Hall, who has come on as the team’s primary ball handler, and Cook’s production has plummeted. He has just 109 yards on the year on 39 carriers, a far cry from the 426 yards on 66 attempts that Hall has, and has been used in just 27% of New York’s offensive snaps so far this year.

Both Could Be Traded By Tuesday

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson on trade rumors: “I do want to be a football player, I do want to produce, I do want to help, because I’m a football player, not a cheerleader”https://t.co/EWXRBSMDYe pic.twitter.com/OKcDGq3UUw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 27, 2023

According to reports, Cook is unhappy with his role and is seeking a trade.

But he isn’t the only Jets player that is unhappy with their role, as Carl Lawson has expressed his unhappiness with his usage on the defensive side. Lawson was a full time starter in 2022, playing in all 17 games during his first season in New York and putting up 7 sacks and 9 tackles for loss. But his snap count has seen a massive drop, going from 58% last year to 24% so far in 2023, and he hasn’t hidden his feelings when it comes to his outlook on the team:

I definitely want to play and contribute. I know I can. I’ve proven that. Yeah, I always want to contribute, but right now I’m with the Jets, but I definitely want to play more. I definitely want to do what I did last year. . . . I’m a football player, not a cheerleader.

It is unclear if the Jets will truly move on from either player, but the relationships appear to be unrepairable at the current time.

New York will take on the cross-town rival Giants this Sunday.