In November 2022, Manchester United owners, the Glazers revealed that they were open to accepting outside investment as well as the complete sale of the club. Following three rounds of bidding, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani emerged as the two front-runners, but everything has been in limbo since.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the sale had been paused for the time being as at least one of the two bidders was concerned. Furthermore, it was claimed that the Glazers were disappointed by the size of the bids for the 20-time English champions and wanted to re-evaluate.

Manchester United sale not paused, claims journalist

Journalist Ben Jacobs, however, insists that the sale is still on. A couple of weeks ago, Jacobs tweeted (via Football365):

“Understand the MUFC sale process has not been paused, even though it’s true that both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe feel somewhat in limbo.

“There is frustration at the lack of communication but neither group plan to pull out or have been told they are unsuccessful to date.”

On Wednesday (August 2), Jacobs claimed that there had not been any change in the status, adding that prospective owners stand at the ready to complete the takeover if they are chosen. He added:

“MUFC sale process hasn’t been paused, as previously reported.

“Groups say they’re waiting for further communication and ready if chosen. Yet counter-suggestions (as we’ve seen throughout) from those close to sellers insist Qatar are in fact behind delays.”

Those close to the sellers of Manchester United insist that Sheikh Jassim’s bid are behind the delays in the sale process. (@JacobsBen)#manutd#mufc#GlazersOut — UtdPaper (@UtdPaper_) August 2, 2023

It is believed that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani wants 100% ownership of Manchester United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, on the other hand, would like to keep the Glazers on board, but with a reduced 20% stake.

United takeover could create new sporting record

Earlier in March, Sky Sports reported that the Glazers family were looking for around $7.6 billion for the Old Trafford outfit. After the first round of bidding, the club’s valuation stood at around $5.7 billion, considerably short of the Glazers’ expectations.

While the current bids are unknown, it is unlikely that potential owners would meet the mammoth asking price set by the Glazers family. Even if the Glazers accept to sell the club for $5.7 billion, it would still break the world record fee for a sports club acquisition. The record is currently held by Denver Broncos, which was sold for $4.74 billion last summer.