Finding a brilliant free agent in this highly inflated transfer market is no less than spotting a unicorn. It takes immense patience, a bucket-load of courage, and sensational negotiation skills to convince a free agent to join. So, understandably, mega-value free transfers do not occur very frequently.

The summer transfer window of the 2024-25 season, however, has been an exception, with many valuable free switches taking place over the last few weeks. Below, we will check out the five most valuable free transfers this summer and how the players fared at their previous clubs. Let’s begin!

Valuation data: Transfermarkt

#5 Robin Koch To Eintracht Frankfurt: €18 million ($19.53 million)

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Robin Koch as a free agent this summer, tying him down to a three-year contract. The center-back, who is worth €18 million ($19.53 million), spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Frankfurt, making it a safe bet for both parties.

Koch, 28, spent three seasons at Leeds United before joining Frankfurt on loan last summer. During his stay in England, the Germany international played 77 matches for the club in all competitions. At Frankfurt last season, he played 42 games, scoring four times.

#4 Tosin Adarabioyo To Chelsea: €20 million ($21.70 million)

Having enjoyed record-breaking transfer windows under the ownership of Todd Boehly in 2022 and 2023, Chelsea have been taking things slow this term. They are looking for sensible signings this window, and Tosin Adarabioyo’s switch from Fulham proves that. The defender, who is worth €20 million ($21.70 million), has signed a four-year deal with the Blues and should get his fair share of opportunities under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Adarabioyo, 26, spent the previous four seasons at Fulham. The center-back played 132 games for the Cottagers in all competitions, scoring five times and providing two assists.

#3 Sergino Dest To PSV Eindhoven: €22 million ($23.87 million)

Barcelona had huge expectations when they signed Sergino Dest from Ajax for €21 million ($22.78 million) in October 2020. However, both parties soon realized that the move was not working out. So, after spending only two seasons at Camp Nou and playing 72 games, Dest left for AC Milan on a loan.

Last summer, another loan move took him to PSV Eindhoven. After impressing the Dutch outfit by chipping in with two goals and seven assists in 37 games, the €22 million ($23.87 million)-right-back has sealed a free transfer to PSV, signing a four-year contract. Dest, however, is unlikely to play this year. He is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, which could keep him out of action until January 2025.

#2 Piotr Zielinski To Inter Milan: €22 million ($23.87 million)

In a shock move, Piotr Zielinski has decided to join Serie A holders Inter Milan, leaving Napoli as a free agent after spending eight seasons at the club. According to Transfermarkt, the central midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

Zielinski developed into one of the best central midfielders in Italy during his stay at Napoli. Between the 2016-17 and 2023-24 seasons, the 30-year-old played 364 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 51 times and providing 46 assists. He chipped with a stellar tally of three goals and nine assists in 37 matches in the league as Napoli won the Serie A title in 2022-23.

#1 Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid: €180 million ($195.30 million)

The most valuable free transfer in the history of soccer, €180 million ($195.30 million)-man Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid as a free agent at the start of the summer transfer window. It was a monumental feat for Los Blancos, as they had failed to sign him from PSG at least twice in the previous three years. Mbappe has signed for Los Merengues on a five-year deal.

Mbappe, 25, has joined Real Madrid after making history in the last seven years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He outshone both Lionel Messi and Neymar during his time in the French capital, emerging as the club’s record goalscorer with 256 strikes in 308 games. Mbappe also won six Ligue 1 titles during his stay but could not get his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy. His wait for a UCL, however, should end quite soon, as no team in history have been able to match Real Madrid’s pedigree in the competition.