Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Erik ten Hag’s side’s performance in the 1-1 draw at Brentford, suggesting he was shocked by the way his former team played over the weekend.

Manchester United Lose More Ground In Premier League Top-Four Race

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United traveled to the Gtech Community Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 29 clash with Brentford on Saturday night (March 30).

The Red Devils needed maximum points to put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the top-four race. Unfortunately for the away fans, their team massively underperformed and somehow escaped with a point.

Mason Mount scored Manchester United’s only goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, but the Bees equalized through Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer only three minutes later. The hosts thoroughly dominated proceedings from the first minute to the last, but their finishing was not up to the mark. They missed five of the six big chances they created and settled for a 1-1 draw despite having an xG of 3.29. United, meanwhile, finished with an xG of 0.59.

Gary Neville Savages Man Utd. For ‘Horrible’ Performance At Brentford

Neville, who won eight Premier League titles with the Mancunians, admitted he was dumbstruck by his old team’s performance on Saturday. He even said he would have started a petition to give Brentford two points back had United won through Mount’s goal.

On The Gary Neville Podcast, the Englishman said (via the Daily Star):

“I watched them last night and couldn’t believe really what I was watching. I thought they would put a bit of pressure on Tottenham and Villa in the run-in. It’s actually really difficult to play that badly.

“Honestly, it really is you know. I can’t think of any point in that game, maybe the first few minutes, where they did anything well at all. It was a horrible performance to the point where when Mason Mount scored, I think we may have had to start a petition to give Brentford two points back.”

Neville concluded by adding:

“It was absolute robbery. But then Brentford score. I can’t explain that performance, I’ve no idea where it comes from. Very worrying that you can go to that level of low. You know you can play badly in football, you know you sometimes don’t feel quite right.”

Sitting 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, sixth-placed Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a clash against Chelsea on Thursday night (April 4).