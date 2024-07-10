The European Championship, affectionately known as EURO, is the most challenging competition on the continent. Since its inception in 1960, the quadrennial tournament has pitted Europe’s best teams against one another in search of the crème de la crème.

As we stand five days away from crowning the victors of EURO 2024, let us dust off the history books and take a look at the most consistent teams in the competition’s history — teams that have graced the most finals. Continue reading to meet the top five teams that have reached the most EURO finals in history.

#5 France – 3 Finals

Two-time FIFA World Cup winners France kick off the list, having reached three European Championship finals since the competition began in 1960. They have won twice and lost once.

France were one of the four teams that competed in the first EURO Cup in 1960. However, they failed to keep up with the other three and finished in fourth place. France’s first EURO triumph was 24 years in the making. In 1984, they claimed a fine 2-0 win over Spain to conquer the continent for the first time. Their second win came against Italy in 2000.

France, who lost 2-1 to Spain in the EURO 2024 semi-finals, played their last final in 2016. They lost 1-0 to Portugal in that game, with Eder scoring the winning goal for Os Navegadores.

#4 Soviet Union (Russia) – 4 Finals

Russia, formerly known as the Soviet Union, are in fourth place, having played four finals since the tournament’s inception in 1960. Russia, then the Soviet Union, won the first iteration of the EURO in 1960, beating Serbia in the final. They have since vied in three more finals, losing all three.

They last reached the final of the European Championship in 1988. The Soviets could not hold their own against the Netherlands and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the Olympiastadion.

#3 Italy – 4 Finals

Reigning European champions Italy have contended for four EURO finals since making their debut in the tournament in 1968. They have won twice and lost twice.

Italy went all the way in their first EURO run, beating Serbia in the final. The four-time FIFA World Cup winners reached the final in 2000 and 2012, but lost to France and Spain, respectively. They finally climbed the top step in EURO 2020 after beating England in the final on penalties.

Italy’s title defense in EURO 2024 was utterly disappointing. They finished second in their group, behind Spain, and exited the competition after losing 2-0 to Switzerland in the Round of 16.

#2 Spain – 5 Finals*

Spain are back in business. After a 12-year wait to reach a major cup final, La Roja have qualified for the final of EURO 2024 — their fifth time in the competition’s history. With three wins in four finals, Spain have a remarkable 75% win rate in the showpiece event.

Spain, who beat France 2-1 in EURO 2024 to book their place in their fifth final, made their tournament debut in 1964. They proved their mettle in their debut campaign itself, going all the way to lift the trophy. They, however, had to wait for 44 years for their next EURO crown in 2008. Four years later, they reached the pinnacle of European soccer once more, beating Italy 4-0 in the EURO 2012 final.

#1 Germany – 6 Finals

Having reached five European Championship finals since the tournament’s inception in 1960, Germany have claimed the top spot in the rankings. Die Mannschaft have appeared in the competition 14 times since making their debut in 1972. They won the EURO in their debut campaign in 1972 and repeated the feat in 1980. Their last triumph in the competition came in 1996.

Germany, who crashed out of the quarter-finals in EURO 2024, have not played a EURO final since 2008. Spain came out on top in that showdown event, claiming a slender 1-0 victory.