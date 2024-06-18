The European Championship, affectionately known as the EURO, is the continent’s biggest international competition. Each game here is a battle, as no competing team are prepared to surrender even an inch of space without fighting for it. Understandably, nerves play a big part in these games. So, every team try their best to score an early goal and instill a sense of calm as soon as possible.

Today, we will take a look at five players who gave their teams the blistering start they were looking for. Continue reading to check out the five fastest goals in UEFA EURO history.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Poland): 100 Seconds

Robert Lewandowski’s Poland met Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal in the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championship. Just 100 seconds in, the Polish sharpshooter stung the Portuguese outfit, applying a fine finish to put his team 1-0 up.

Portugal left-back Cedric Soares misjudged a pass from deep, allowing Kamil Grosicki to intercept the ball and attack the space down the left flank. After progressing for a few meters, the winger pulled the ball back into the box, where Lewandowski was lurking to smash it home. Portugal eventually recovered from the early goal, thanks to Renato Sanches’ 33rd-minute strike. However, neither team managed to find the winner in 120 minutes, pushing the game to penalties. Portugal converted all five of their spot-kicks to claim a 5-3 shootout victory.

#4 Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark): 99 Seconds

Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark a dream start when they squared off against heavyweights Belgium on Group B Matchday 2 of the 2020 UEFA EURO. Pierre-Emile Hojberg intercepted a poor pass from the Belgian defense and played it to Poulsen inside the box. The attacker steadied himself before slotting the ball into the bottom left corner, putting Denmark 1-0 up in only 99 seconds.

Belgium, however, did not roll over after conceding that early goal. They eventually found their footing and restored parity through Thorgan Hazard in the 55th minute. Fifteen minutes later, Kevin De Bruyne added another to seal a 2-1 win for the Belgian Red Devils.

#3 Emil Forsberg (Sweden): 82 Seconds

Sweden met Group D opponents Poland on Matchday 3 of their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign. With a top-of-the-table finish within reach, Sweden pushed hard right out of the gates, and thanks to Emil Forsberg’s fine finishing, they went 1-0 up in just 82 seconds. Receiving the ball inside the area, Forsberg took a couple of strides toward the left-hand post before firing at the goal with his left foot. His shot evaded multiple defenders as well as the goalkeeper to nestle into the bottom-right corner.

Forsberg doubled Sweden’s lead in the 59th minute, but a Robert Lewandowski brace restored parity for Poland. Viktor Claesson ultimately settled the game in injury time, securing a 3-2 win for Sweden.

#2 Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia): 67 Seconds

Dmitri Kirichenko’s Russia were the only team to beat Greece in their historic 2004 UEFA EURO-winning campaign.

On the third Group Stage Matchday, Russia squared off against hosts Greece. Just 67 seconds in, Russia ace Kirichenko fired his team in front, thanks to a poor bit of defending from Greece. Having won the ball just outside the area, Kirichenko stepped inside and poked the ball in on the stretch. Russia went on to win the game 2-1 against Greece, but since it was their only win in the group, they could not make it to the knockouts.

#1 Nedim Bajrami (Albania): 23 Seconds

Most viewers were only settling in when Nedim Bajrami fired Albania in front against the mighty Italy in their UEFA EURO 2024 Group B opener on Saturday (June 15). Bajrami’s record-breaking, 23-second goal came from a loose throw-in from Federico Dimarco. The Inter Milan left-back shockingly gave the ball straight to the Albanian attacker, allowing him to have a blast at Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal from a tight angle. Despite being in a good position, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper failed to block Bajrami’s effort at his near post, as it simply had too much power.

Unfortunately for Bajrami, his strike ultimately did not count for anything, as Italy turned it around in the next 15 minutes, courtesy of goals from Alessandro Bastoni (11′) and Nicolo Barella (16′).